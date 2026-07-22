Manchester City close in on deal for World Cup sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi
The 18-year-old midfielder emerged as one of the standout breakout stars at the World Cup in North America, starting five of Morocco’s six matches.
His dominant display in the midfield against Brazil catapulted him to international stardom, putting him on the radar of Europe's top clubs.
Bouaddi had the most touches (88), won the most duels (11), and completed the most successful passes in the opposition’s half (30).
His 60 completed passes also made him the second-youngest player to complete over 50 passes in a World Cup match in 60 years.
Manchester City have moved to the front of the queue and are confident of finalizing a deal with Lille, who value their teenage star at £85.3 million.
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi after making significant progress in negotiations in recent days, with sources telling @TEAMtalk a deal is now close to being finalised.https://t.co/AxKCmPFDX4— Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) July 22, 2026
While the French outfit preferred to retain Bouaddi on loan for another season, City intend to integrate him immediately into the first-team setup rather than sanctioning a return to Ligue 1.
The move marks another statement acquisition for manager Enzo Maresca, following the British-record arrival of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as City continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.