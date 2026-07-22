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Manchester City close in on deal for World Cup sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:04 - 22 July 2026
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco's 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi steals show against Brazil - Pulse of the Day
Morocco's 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi
Premier League giants Manchester City are close to completing a deal for Morocco star Ayyoub Bouaddi.
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The 18-year-old midfielder emerged as one of the standout breakout stars at the World Cup in North America, starting five of Morocco’s six matches.

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His dominant display in the midfield against Brazil catapulted him to international stardom, putting him on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

Bouaddi had the most touches (88), won the most duels (11), and completed the most successful passes in the opposition’s half (30).

His 60 completed passes also made him the second-youngest player to complete over 50 passes in a World Cup match in 60 years.

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Manchester City have moved to the front of the queue and are confident of finalizing a deal with Lille, who value their teenage star at £85.3 million.

While the French outfit preferred to retain Bouaddi on loan for another season, City intend to integrate him immediately into the first-team setup rather than sanctioning a return to Ligue 1.

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The move marks another statement acquisition for manager Enzo Maresca, following the British-record arrival of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, as City continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

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