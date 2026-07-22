Advertisement

‘It is not finished yet’ - Tottenham manager claims he is far from done in the transfer market

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:05 - 22 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Tottenham manager claims he is far from done
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has issued a stark warning to Premier League rivals, declaring that the club's massive £237 million summer transfer outlay is far from complete.
Advertisement

Tottenham are in the midst of a radical transformation following a turbulent season that saw them finish 17th, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day. 

Advertisement

De Zerbi, who took charge in March after Igor Tudor's departure, has been heavily backed by the club with a staggering £237 million investment in new talent.

Following his arrival, the Italian has spearheaded a major squad overhaul, aiming to "build a soul" after the North London club's recent struggles.

De Zerbi wants more players

Advertisement

Speaking to SpursPlay, the manager expressed his satisfaction with the summer's work but confirmed that more business is on the horizon. 

"I feel very good because we are working well," De Zerbi stated. "I think we are building a very good team, with some very important new players, and we are starting the project in another part of the history of the club."

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo Credit: Statmandave/X)
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo Credit: Statmandave/X)

He added: "Now we have to finish, as it is not finished yet, our transfer market, in and out, but at the moment I am very happy, very proud and very positive."

For De Zerbi, the significant financial investment is crucial for establishing a new culture and mentality within the squad. 

Advertisement

He is determined to reshape the team's character to prevent a repeat of last season's relegation battle, demanding total commitment from his players.

"To build a soul, to build a new team with the qualities for sure but with soul, with passion, with all the values we have," De Zerbi explained. 

Mateus Fernandes, joins Tottenham || Imago
Mateus Fernandes, joins Tottenham || Imago
Advertisement

"Football now is not just on the pitch... it is how many hours during the day you think you are doing your job and they have to be happy and proud to stay in Tottenham."

The centrepiece of Tottenham's summer recruitment is the club-record signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a deal that could rise to £100 million. 

New Tottenham midfielder Tonali || Credit: Imago
New Tottenham midfielder Tonali || Credit: Imago

He is joined by midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who made an £85 million switch from West Ham, and Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who arrived from Brighton for £52 million.

Spurs have also made shrewd additions on free transfers, securing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, veteran full-back Andy Robertson, and central defender Marcos Senesi.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
He didn't want France — Ex-teammate reveals how Kante was told to reject African country
Football
22.07.2026
He didn't want France — Ex-teammate reveals how Kante was told to reject African country
We NEVER went to court! — Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk debunks viral theory about their 'failed marriage'
Lifestyle
22.07.2026
We NEVER went to court! — Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk explains how they 'failed as a marriage'
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Football
22.07.2026
He is special — Real Madrid leader welcomes Jose Mourinho
Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark make history as NBA 2K27 cover stars
Other Sports
22.07.2026
Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark make history as NBA 2K27 cover stars
Tottenham manager claims he is far from done
Premier League
22.07.2026
‘It is not finished yet’ - Tottenham manager claims he is far from done in the transfer market
FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco's 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi steals show against Brazil - Pulse of the Day
Football
22.07.2026
Manchester City close in on deal for World Cup sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi