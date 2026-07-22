‘It is not finished yet’ - Tottenham manager claims he is far from done in the transfer market

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has issued a stark warning to Premier League rivals, declaring that the club's massive £237 million summer transfer outlay is far from complete.

Tottenham are in the midst of a radical transformation following a turbulent season that saw them finish 17th, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day.

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De Zerbi, who took charge in March after Igor Tudor's departure, has been heavily backed by the club with a staggering £237 million investment in new talent.

Following his arrival, the Italian has spearheaded a major squad overhaul, aiming to "build a soul" after the North London club's recent struggles.

De Zerbi wants more players

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Speaking to SpursPlay, the manager expressed his satisfaction with the summer's work but confirmed that more business is on the horizon.

"I feel very good because we are working well," De Zerbi stated. "I think we are building a very good team, with some very important new players, and we are starting the project in another part of the history of the club."

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo Credit: Statmandave/X)

He added: "Now we have to finish, as it is not finished yet, our transfer market, in and out, but at the moment I am very happy, very proud and very positive."

For De Zerbi, the significant financial investment is crucial for establishing a new culture and mentality within the squad.

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He is determined to reshape the team's character to prevent a repeat of last season's relegation battle, demanding total commitment from his players.

"To build a soul, to build a new team with the qualities for sure but with soul, with passion, with all the values we have," De Zerbi explained.

Mateus Fernandes, joins Tottenham || Imago

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"Football now is not just on the pitch... it is how many hours during the day you think you are doing your job and they have to be happy and proud to stay in Tottenham."

The centrepiece of Tottenham's summer recruitment is the club-record signing of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in a deal that could rise to £100 million.

New Tottenham midfielder Tonali || Credit: Imago

He is joined by midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who made an £85 million switch from West Ham, and Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who arrived from Brighton for £52 million.