Tottenham agree massive fee to sign Man United priority target Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with West Ham to sign Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes in a deal worth a guaranteed £85 million.

The club has already been active in the transfer market, securing four new players ahead of the new season.

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Fernandes emerged as Tottenham's top midfield target after their initial £80 million offer for Newcastle's Sandro Tonali was turned down.

Their pursuit of Tonali stalled as the Italian international, who has four years remaining on his contract, chose to stay at Newcastle after the club supported him through a 10-month ban for betting rule breaches.

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Tottenham set to sign Fernandes

According to reports, Spurs successfully outbid rivals Manchester United, who were reportedly unwilling to meet the substantial fee for the 21-year-old.

The deal, which includes no add-ons, marks a significant move for the North London club as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive.

Mateus Fernandes, West Ham star || Imago

Despite suffering consecutive Premier League relegations with his previous clubs, Fernandes has been a sought-after talent this summer, attracting interest from both Manchester United and Paris St-Germain.

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His agent, Jorge Mendes, held discussions with both Premier League clubs, and Fernandes was said to be open-minded about his next destination.

Manchester United, however, remained firm on their valuation policy, deciding not to enter a bidding war.

Mateus Fernandes in action || Imago

While they admired the midfielder, they felt their patient approach in the transfer market had previously yielded better value.

United's priority remains strengthening their central midfield, having already agreed a £35 million deal for Atalanta's Ederson.

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