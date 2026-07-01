A very clear language - Tuchel labels England as the favourites against DR Congo

Tuchel says the Three Lions will not underestimate their World Cup Round of 32 opponents.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has accepted that the Three Lions will enter their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against DR Congo as favourites but insists his players cannot afford to underestimate the African side.

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England face DR Congo on Wednesday seeking a place in the last 16 as they continue their pursuit of a first major international trophy since winning the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

'We are the favourites' - Tuchel

Speaking ahead of the knockout encounter, Tuchel embraced the expectations surrounding his team, saying England must be prepared to handle the pressure that comes with being one of the tournament favourites.

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He said, "I feel it is a privilege to be in these situations. I think we can accept it, we are the favourites. We play against our own expectations; we expect from ourselves to go further than the Round of 32, that's just how it is.

"So why would our fans not expect it? Why would public opinion not be the same?"

Despite England's superior pedigree, Tuchel acknowledged that DR Congo have earned respect with their performances during the tournament.

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The German tactician pointed to several surprising results in the knockout stage, including the eliminations of Germany and the Netherlands, as proof that no team can be taken lightly.

He added, "We respect the opponent and we know about their quality. The games so far in the Round of 32 speak a very clear language. It's narrow margins. That makes me personally calmer because that's just what football is."

DR Congo impressed during the group stage, producing strong performances against Portugal and Colombia to book their place in the knockout rounds.

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