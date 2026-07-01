England loom large for DR Congo — but the Leopards have nothing to lose in landmark clash
African representatives DR Congo have already written one unforgettable chapter at the 2026 World Cup, and now they get the biggest stage of all.
Having escaped the group stage in only their second tournament appearance, the Leopards now face England in Atlanta in a Round of 32 tie that will test everything they have built so far.
Thomas Tuchel’s England arrive with status, depth and confidence, having topped Group L with wins over Croatia and Panama and a draw against Ghana.
Harry Kane has scored three times, Jude Bellingham has been influential, and the Three Lions will be expected to keep moving toward a title challenge.
Knockout round England 🏴🔙#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3HZ66mICdr— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2026
Why DR Congo MUST believe
The Leopards are not here by accident. They took a point from Portugal in their opener and then stunned Uzbekistan 3-1 in a dramatic comeback, with Yoane Wissa scoring twice to send them through.
That result showed they can suffer, adjust and strike when it matters most.
They also have players who know the level. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Noah Sadiki and Wissa all bring top-level experience, and that matters when the spotlight gets brighter.
Newcastle United forward Wissa himself knows what is coming and welcomed the challenge.
“England next is gonna be a different game, a tough, tough game against top players, top opponents,” he told FIFA.
“We need to enjoy this type of game. We deserve to play against England, one of the best teams in the world, so I'm looking forward to what's coming next.”
England’s edge
England look stronger on paper and more proven in this tournament. They have already shown they can score in bursts and control difficult moments, and they will be favourites to keep that run going.
The winner will move on to face either co-hosts Mexico, who proved just too good for South Americans Ecuador in the Round of 16 in Mexico City.
That gives this clash even more weight, because one side will be one step from the quarter-final path while the other goes home.
The stage
Atlanta Stadium adds another layer to the occasion. The venue is one of the most striking in the tournament, with its retractable roof, 360-degree halo screen and reputation as one of the most advanced and sustainable stadiums in the world.
It is a fitting setting for a fixture of this size. DR Congo may be underdogs, but they have already defied expectations once, and they now walk into the BIGGEST game in their nation’s football history with nothing to lose and everything to gain.