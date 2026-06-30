England vs DR Congo 2026 World Cup R32 preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Three Lions to tame Leopards

England will be hoping they can finally shift into higher gear at the 2026 World Cup when they travel to Atlanta to face a DR Congo side with zero KO experience.

Thomas Tuchel’s side arrive as heavy favorites after winning Group L, and falling at the first knockout hurdle would represent a significant underperformance given the squad depth at their disposal.

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Meanwhile, this is uncharted territory for DR Congo: their first World Cup knockout match in the country’s history, played against one of the game’s established powers.

England vs DR Congo match preview

England responded perfectly to their frustrating goalless draw with Ghana by beating Panama 2-0 on Saturday to secure top spot in Group L and book their place in the knockout stages.

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For much of their group stage tournament, the Three Lions have flattered to deceive, heightening nerves as they bid to reach at least the quarter-finals in a fifth successive major tournament.

Performances were far from impeccable for the Three Lions in Group L, but rarely have countries achieved perfection en route to World Cup glory.

Only Uruguay in 1930, Italy in 1938, Brazil in 1970 and 2002 have won the tournament with a 100% record in normal or extra time.

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Furthermore, Tuchel is yet to oversee a competitive loss at the England helm, winning 10 and drawing one of his 11 non-friendly battles so far. The sole exception did come against African opposition in Ghana in the group stage.

African sides account for 50% of Tuchel’s failures to win (D1, L1) since taking charge of England (W13, D2, L2), and a clean sheet could hold the key to avoiding adding to that tally given that 14 of the Three Lions’ last 15 wins were accompanied by a clean sheet.

DR Congo’s journey to this point is a genuinely historic one.

This is only their second World Cup appearance, their first since competing as Zaire in 1974, and they have already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout rounds.

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Sébastien Desabre’s side drew 1-1 with Portugal before beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in Atlanta, with Yoane Wissa scoring in both matches to finish as their standout performer in the group stage.

And although the Leopards have only won one of their last five matches (D2, L2), they’re unlikely to be pushovers as DR Congo haven’t been beaten by more than one goal in a competitive setting since March 2022.

Should DR Congo stun England in their maiden meeting, a last-16 clash with Mexico or Ecuador is next on the menu, before a potential quarter-final with none other than record five-time winners Brazil.

England vs DR Congo head-to-head

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These two nations have never met before, although this is the third occasion in which England have met African opposition in the World Cup knockouts.

The Three Lions won both games.

England vs DR Congo bet builder

Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip England to qualify 1.13 High Value bet Under 2.5 goals 1.85 High Player prop Harry Kane 2+ shots on target 1.69 High

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

England to qualify

England head into the knockout stages full of confidence after topping Group L with an unbeaten record.

Following a frustrating draw against Ghana, the Three Lions bounced back with a professional 2-0 win over Panama to secure first place and extend their unbeaten run in competitive matches to 14 games.

Thomas Tuchel's side have not lost a competitive fixture since 2024, before the German was manager, and look well equipped for the challenges of knockout football.

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DR Congo deserve huge credit for reaching this stage, but their only victory in the tournament came against Uzbekistan, while they relied heavily on their defensive organisation against Portugal and Colombia.

Whether the game is settled in 90 minutes, extra time or penalties, we’re backing England to progress to the Round of 16.

Under 2.5 goals

England may have scored six goals in their opening match, but their last two World Cup games have been much tighter affairs.

The Three Lions were frustrated by Ghana in a goalless draw before recording a controlled 2-0 victory over Panama. Across those two matches, England's games have averaged just one goal per match.

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DR Congo have also shown throughout the group stage that they are extremely difficult to break down.

Only three goals were scored across their matches against Portugal and Colombia combined, with both sides finding it difficult to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Congolese defence.

We expect DR Congo to adopt a similarly cautious approach against England, making under 2.5 goals an attractive selection.

Harry Kane 2+ shots on target

Harry Kane has started this World Cup in excellent form and remains England's biggest attacking threat.

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The captain has scored three goals in three matches and found the net again as England beat Panama to secure top spot in Group L.

Kane is averaging two shots on target per game at this tournament and even against a stubborn Ghana defence managed to test the goalkeeper despite England creating relatively few chances.

His club form has been equally impressive, with 36 Bundesliga goals in 31 matches last season while averaging more than two shots on target per game.

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Given his consistency and England's expected dominance of possession, we're backing Kane to register at least two efforts on target once again.

England vs DR Congo team news

England’s right-back position remains one of genuine concern after Jarell Quansah joined Reece James on the treatment table with the ankle injury he picked up against Panama.

Tuchel is optimistic that the Bayer Leverkusen defender will be back up and running in a few days, but the same is unlikely to be true for the injury-plagued James, so Djed Spence will almost certainly start out wide on Wednesday night.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford should have also done enough to reprise their roles on the flanks, if they remain fit.

Kane is now chasing another Lineker record; the Bayern Munich man has scored three WC knockout goals for England, half the total of the 65-year-old.

Meanwhile, DR Congo have reported no physical concerns before their first World Cup knockout game.

Head coach Desabre could revert to the 5-3-2 shape he deployed against Portugal and Colombia after switching to a 4-4-2 against Uzbekistan.

Number nine Brian Cipenga is likely to make way for centre-back Steve Kapuadi if that is the case, while at the other end of the pitch, Mayele has made his case to start over Cedric Bakambu after his goal on matchday three.

However, Desabre should still lean on the experience of 35-year-old Bakambu alongside Wissa, who has scored more goals at the World Cup (2) than he did in the whole of the 2025-26 Premier League (1).

England vs DR Congo predicted lineups

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

DR Congo predicted XI (5-3-2)

Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu

England vs DR Congo prediction

DR Congo have demonstrated tactical flexibility and defensive ruggedness at the World Cup so far, only shipping once to both Colombia and Portugal with their five-man defensive wall.

A glut of England goals is surely off the cards as a result, but Kane and Bellingham need just one moment to make their world-class quality show, and the Three Lions have our backing to keep the dream alive.