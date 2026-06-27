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Kane vs Haaland: Luis Suarez picks better striker

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:47 - 27 June 2026
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Luis Suarez weighed in on the differences between Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.
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Legendary Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez has waded into the debate surrounding the world's best number nine, revealing his preference for England captain Harry Kane over Norway's Erling Haaland

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What Suarez said 

While acknowledging that both attackers are undoubtedly the premier strikers of their generation, the 39-year-old Inter Miami star praised the tactical intelligence and well-rounded profile of the Bayern Munich forward. 

"I have two or three. Haaland is a lethal number nine in the box, although the team has to play for him," Suárez explained. 

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"I prefer Harry Kane. He links up much better with the rest of the team. He makes movements thinking about a teammate's counter-movement; he understands the game differently. I love those kinds of details."

Suárez's comment is rooted in the distinct stylistic differences between the two prolific goal scorers. While Haaland is a traditional poacher, Kane operates as a hybrid of a number nine and a number ten. 

This duality was perfectly exemplified when Kane astonishingly claimed both the Golden Boot (23 goals) and the 2020/21 Premier League Playmaker of the Season award (14 assists) in the exact same campaign, a playmaking feat Haaland has never approached.  

The similarities between Kane and Suarez

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Suárez’s appreciation for Kane’s associative play is entirely logical, given that the Uruguayan himself is recognised as one of the most creatively prolific strikers in football history. 

Luis Suarez | Imago

During his peak years, Suárez routinely posted sizeable assist numbers, famously recording a staggering 17 league assists in the 2015/16 season alone. 

Across his legendary career, Suárez has registered nearly 300 total assists, making him one of the highest-assisting centre-forwards ever, a statistical profile Kane mirrors, but traditional penalty-box predators like Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, or historical equivalents like Ruud van Nistelrooy simply do not possess. 

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