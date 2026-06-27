Kane vs Haaland: Luis Suarez picks better striker

Luis Suarez weighed in on the differences between Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Legendary Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez has waded into the debate surrounding the world's best number nine, revealing his preference for England captain Harry Kane over Norway's Erling Haaland.

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What Suarez said

While acknowledging that both attackers are undoubtedly the premier strikers of their generation, the 39-year-old Inter Miami star praised the tactical intelligence and well-rounded profile of the Bayern Munich forward.

"I have two or three. Haaland is a lethal number nine in the box, although the team has to play for him," Suárez explained.

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"I prefer Harry Kane. He links up much better with the rest of the team. He makes movements thinking about a teammate's counter-movement; he understands the game differently. I love those kinds of details."

Suárez's comment is rooted in the distinct stylistic differences between the two prolific goal scorers. While Haaland is a traditional poacher, Kane operates as a hybrid of a number nine and a number ten.

This duality was perfectly exemplified when Kane astonishingly claimed both the Golden Boot (23 goals) and the 2020/21 Premier League Playmaker of the Season award (14 assists) in the exact same campaign, a playmaking feat Haaland has never approached.

The similarities between Kane and Suarez

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Suárez’s appreciation for Kane’s associative play is entirely logical, given that the Uruguayan himself is recognised as one of the most creatively prolific strikers in football history.

Luis Suarez | Imago

During his peak years, Suárez routinely posted sizeable assist numbers, famously recording a staggering 17 league assists in the 2015/16 season alone.