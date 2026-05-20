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He's ahead of Haaland, Osimhen — Lautaro Martinez names world's best striker

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:00 - 20 May 2026
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Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has revealed his pick for the best striker in the world in 2026.
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The Argentine goal-machine believes Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has claimed that title over the likes of Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen, after an outstanding year.

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Lautaro believes Kane is ahead of Haaland because of his ball control, link-up play, and reading of the game.

Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)
Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

“Harry Kane,” Martinez told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked to name the best striker in the world.

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“I put him ahead of Haaland for the way he controls the ball, links up and reads the game, and also his headers. He’s a phenomenon.”

Kane has netted 58 goals this season across all competitions for Bayern, en route to yet another Golden Boot.

The England skipper recently led Vincent Kompany’s side to the Bundesliga title and could yet seal a domestic double when Bayern clash with Stuttgart in Saturday’s DFB-Pokal final.

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The 32-year-old is also one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but Bayern's failure to win the Champions League may have hurt his case.

However, an excellent showing with England at the 2026 World Cup could deliver England's first Ballon d'Or win since Michael Owen in 2001.

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