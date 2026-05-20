He's ahead of Haaland, Osimhen — Lautaro Martinez names world's best striker

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has revealed his pick for the best striker in the world in 2026.

The Argentine goal-machine believes Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has claimed that title over the likes of Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen, after an outstanding year.

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Lautaro believes Kane is ahead of Haaland because of his ball control, link-up play, and reading of the game.

Harry Kane (Photo Credit: Bayern/X)

“Harry Kane,” Martinez told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked to name the best striker in the world.

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“I put him ahead of Haaland for the way he controls the ball, links up and reads the game, and also his headers. He’s a phenomenon.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane’s underrated career stats:



👕 758 games

⚽️ 517 goals

🎯 121 assists



🏆 2x Bundesliga

🏆 German Super Cup



🥇 European Golden Boot

🥇 3x Bundesliga Top Scorer

🥇 Bundesliga Player of the Season

🥇 Gerd Muller Trophy

🥇 World Cup Golden Boot

🥇 Premier League… pic.twitter.com/GQEX5lWuEj — Sholy Nation Sports (@Sholynationsp) May 16, 2026

Kane has netted 58 goals this season across all competitions for Bayern, en route to yet another Golden Boot.

The England skipper recently led Vincent Kompany’s side to the Bundesliga title and could yet seal a domestic double when Bayern clash with Stuttgart in Saturday’s DFB-Pokal final.

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The 32-year-old is also one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but Bayern's failure to win the Champions League may have hurt his case.