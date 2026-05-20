‘He is the bridge’ - Oliseh claims Arteta has Guardiola’s brain after leading Arsenal to EPL title
Arteta recently led Arsenal to their first Premier League title in over two decades after coming second three times in a row.
They sealed the title after Manchester City drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.
This victory marks Arteta's first major trophy in five years, and he also has a chance to win the Champions League after reaching the final.
Oliseh hails Arteta
Speaking on his podcast, "Global Football Insights With Oliseh", the retired Nigerian international commended Arteta for his tactical growth, leadership, and success in transforming Arsenal into a championship-winning team.
"Mikel Arteta is the sovereign of the new era. He is the bridge. He has some of the brains of Pep and the street-fighter heart of a captain," Oliseh stated.
The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder pointed to Arteta's decisive actions early in his tenure.
"Like Pep, Arteta began with a cultural cleaning," Oliseh explained. "He removed Mesut Ozil, the club's most talented creator at that time. Although the contract situation, advancing age, and injury concerns also factored in that decision."
"Arteta's emphasis on collective pressing and discipline proved pivotal in reshaping the club culture," he said.
"A look at the number of hybrids will explain this better. Look at Declan Rice and Kai Havertz; Arteta doesn't want specialists, he wants heat maps and racers."