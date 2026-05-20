‘He is the bridge’ - Oliseh claims Arteta has Guardiola’s brain after leading Arsenal to EPL title

Former Nigeria head coach Sunday Oliseh has heaped praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, describing the Spaniard as a tactician who combines "some of Pep Guardiola's brain" with a fighter's mentality.

Arteta recently led Arsenal to their first Premier League title in over two decades after coming second three times in a row.

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They sealed the title after Manchester City drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

This victory marks Arteta's first major trophy in five years, and he also has a chance to win the Champions League after reaching the final.

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Oliseh hails Arteta

Speaking on his podcast, "Global Football Insights With Oliseh", the retired Nigerian international commended Arteta for his tactical growth, leadership, and success in transforming Arsenal into a championship-winning team.

"Mikel Arteta is the sovereign of the new era. He is the bridge. He has some of the brains of Pep and the street-fighter heart of a captain," Oliseh stated.

Sunday Oliseh || Imago

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder pointed to Arteta's decisive actions early in his tenure.

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"Like Pep, Arteta began with a cultural cleaning," Oliseh explained. "He removed Mesut Ozil, the club's most talented creator at that time. Although the contract situation, advancing age, and injury concerns also factored in that decision."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

"Arteta's emphasis on collective pressing and discipline proved pivotal in reshaping the club culture," he said.