Advertisement

‘He is the bridge’ - Oliseh claims Arteta has Guardiola’s brain after leading Arsenal to EPL title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:59 - 20 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Oliseh claims Arteta has Guardiola’s brain
Former Nigeria head coach Sunday Oliseh has heaped praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, describing the Spaniard as a tactician who combines "some of Pep Guardiola's brain" with a fighter's mentality.
Advertisement

Arteta recently led Arsenal to their first Premier League title in over two decades after coming second three times in a row.

Advertisement

They sealed the title after Manchester City drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night. 

This victory marks Arteta's first major trophy in five years, and he also has a chance to win the Champions League after reaching the final.

Advertisement

Oliseh hails Arteta

Speaking on his podcast, "Global Football Insights With Oliseh", the retired Nigerian international commended Arteta for his tactical growth, leadership, and success in transforming Arsenal into a championship-winning team.

"Mikel Arteta is the sovereign of the new era. He is the bridge. He has some of the brains of Pep and the street-fighter heart of a captain," Oliseh stated.

Sunday Oliseh || Imago
Sunday Oliseh || Imago

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder pointed to Arteta's decisive actions early in his tenure.

Advertisement

"Like Pep, Arteta began with a cultural cleaning," Oliseh explained. "He removed Mesut Ozil, the club's most talented creator at that time. Although the contract situation, advancing age, and injury concerns also factored in that decision."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

"Arteta's emphasis on collective pressing and discipline proved pivotal in reshaping the club culture," he said. 

"A look at the number of hybrids will explain this better. Look at Declan Rice and Kai Havertz; Arteta doesn't want specialists, he wants heat maps and racers."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Inés García sets the record straight on claims she dumped her handsome boyfriend for Lamine Yamal
Lifestyle
20.05.2026
Inés García sets the record straight on claims she dumped her handsome boyfriend for Lamine Yamal
How Super Eagles can qualify for AFCON 2027 – Man City coach
Super Eagles
20.05.2026
How Super Eagles can qualify for AFCON 2027 – Man City coach
A distraught Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. (Photo Credit: Nwabali/IG)
Football
20.05.2026
Nwabali & Okoye OUT, Okonkwo IN: Eric Chelle names 27-Man Super Eagles squad for Unity Cup Defence
Super Eagles legend Kanu celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title with emotional message
Premier League
20.05.2026
Super Eagles legend Kanu celebrates Arsenal’s Premier League title with emotional message
The 22-Year Wait is Over! Inside the CHAOTIC reactions of Davido, Chiké, and 8 Nigerian celebs to Arsenal's title win
Sports Gist
20.05.2026
The 22-Year Wait is Over! Inside the CHAOTIC reactions of Davido, Chiké, and 8 Nigerian celebs to Arsenal's title win
WILLIAM Troost-Ekong led the Super Eagles at the AFCON || Image credit: Imago
AFCON 2025
20.05.2026
Former Super Eagles defender reacts to Ghana vs Ivory Coast AFCON 2027 qualifying draw