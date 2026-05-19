‘He’s shut everyone up’ — Ex-Congo DR star praises Arteta after Arsenal’s first PL title in 22 years

Arsenal's first Premier League title in 22 years has been celebrated as far as Congo DR

Former Congo DR winger Yannick Bolasie was over the moon after watching Arsenal clinch their first Premier League title in 22 years.

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The former Crystal Palace star and self-confessed Arsenal supporter took to social media platform X to celebrate the historic feat, which was finalised after Manchester City dropped crucial points on the South Coast, triggering wild celebrations across North London.

Arteta silences the critics

Bolasie highlighted the immense media scrutiny and unrelenting pressure Mikel Arteta faced leading up to this historic campaign.

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"I also don’t want anyone to forget how at the end of last season all the people who talk on TV and on the net put the pressure on Arteta saying ‘he has to win the league this year,’" Bolasie wrote.

I also don’t want anyone to forget how at the end of last season all the people who talk on TV and on the net put the pressure on Arteta saying “he has to win the league this year” such a wild thing to say but he’s shut everyone up with the mentality he’s built there, especially… — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) May 19, 2026

He praised the Spanish manager’s resilience, noting that Arteta has "shut everyone up with the mentality he’s built there," especially considering how critics "would have all got the flamethrowers out" if the Gunners had fallen short.

The former winger strongly defended the tactician's status, adding, "don’t let anyone pretend they wouldn’t love him as there manager."

Bolasie praises building blocks of Arsenal’s success

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The former Premier League star also praised the core components of Arteta’s squad, noting that the day Arsenal secured Declan Rice was the day they were destined to compete yearly for the title.

He branded Gabriel and William Saliba as the best defensive partnership in football over recent years, while acknowledging homegrown talent Bukayo Saka as the "starboy we all know he is."

Reflecting on the long 22-year wait since the legendary 2003–2004 "Invincibles" campaign, Bolasie humorously added, "I was still wearing Wallabees in school kicking ball last time I got to celebrate."

Arsenal's coronation was mathematically sealed following Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth. A 38th-minute strike from Eli Junior Kroupi put the Cherries ahead and ultimately sank Pep Guardiola’s hopes of a dream seasonal send-off.