Arsenal surpass Man United in 'most English top-flight league' record

Arsenal's Premier League triumph has confirmed their dominance over time.

Arsenal have ended an agonising 22-year wait by capturing the 2025/26 Premier League title, a seismic triumph that etches their name into a unique tier of English football history.

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By finally securing the championship for the first time since their legendary "Invincibles" campaign lifted the 2003/04 Premier League trophy, Mikel Arteta's squad has achieved a staggering, unprecedented milestone.

With this domestic triumph in the 2020s, Arsenal have successfully surpassed bitter rivals Manchester United to become the club with the most English top-flight championships across the most different decades.

Arsenal’s eight decades of dominance eclipse United's seven

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By lifting this latest crown, Arsenal have now officially secured a domestic top-flight championship across an incredible eight distinct decades, definitively eclipsing the seven-decade benchmark previously shared with Manchester United.

Arsenal's sprawling history of top-flight success spans the 1930s (five First Division titles), the 1940s (one First Division title), the 1950s (one First Division title), the 1970s (one First Division title), the 1980s (one First Division title), the 1990s (one First Division and one Premier League title), the 2000s (two Premier League titles), and now the 2020s (one Premier League title).