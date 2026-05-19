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‘Bruno is beneath Odegaard’ — Arsenal fans troll Man United captain after claiming PL title

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:52 - 19 May 2026
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After winning the Premier League title, Arsenal fans have immediately declared captain Martin Odegaard a better player than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes
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Arsenal fans have flooded social media to mock Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after the Gunners clinched their first Premier League title since 2004.

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The historic triumph, sealed following Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, has given Arsenal supporters the ultimate ammunition to claim superiority in the long-running debate between Martin Odegaard and Fernandes.

Odegaard pushed forward in midfielder comparison

Supporters on X were quick to point out the sudden shift in the Premier League's midfield hierarchy. One fan noted, "Bruno is the only one without an EPL title from the KDB, Odegaard, and Bruno comparison of 2021," while another simply posted, "Odegaard - 1 Bruno - 0."

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The relentless trolling intensified as fans questioned the legacy of the Portuguese international. One fan questioned, "You’re telling me Odegaard managed to win a league title before Bruno Fernandes the great?"

Another sarcastic supporter contrasted the captains' impacts, stating, "Since signing Odegaard, Arsenal have won the FA Cup, Community Shield, the Premier League, and now we could even win the Champions League. Meanwhile Bruno gave Manchester United top 4 and 20 assists. What a captain."

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Another fan firmly concluded, "Bruno is beneath Odegaard when we win the league."

Silverware trumps individual stats

The banter comes despite Fernandes enjoying a stellar individual campaign. The United star won the FWA Player of the Year for 2026 and equalled the all-time Premier League single-season record with his 20th assist.

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However, his failure to secure a league title in his five years at Old Trafford is being used as a stick to beat him with, despite his 2023 FA Cup and 2025 EFL Cup medals.

While United have locked in a third-place finish with a win over West Ham, Odegaard's status has skyrocketed.

Arsenal secured the trophy courtesy of Eli Junior Kroupi's 38th-minute strike for Bournemouth, which ruined Pep Guardiola's hopes of a dream end to his 10th Premier League season.

Erling Haaland's late equaliser was not enough to trigger a City comeback, leaving Odegaard to lift the Premier League trophy and silencing United's captain in the process.

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