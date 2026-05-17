[WATCH] Bruno Fernandes matches Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League record

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes matches the elusive Premier League assist record.

Bruno Fernandes has officially matched the all-time Premier League single-season assist record by registering his 20th assist of the 2025/26 campaign during Manchester United's victory over Nottingham Forest.

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Bruno’s moment of history

The historic moment arrived when the Portuguese maestro delivered a low cross into the box, which was clinically finished off by Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo.

With one final domestic fixture remaining on the schedule, the Manchester United captain now possesses the opportunity to stand entirely alone in the history books.

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An assist next week will see him eclipse the legendary 20-assist benchmark, which was originally established by Arsenal's Thierry Henry during the 2002/03 Premier League season and later equalled by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

A historic moment for Man United's Assist King 🤩👑



Bruno Fernandes sets it up for Bryan Mbeumo 🤝



📺 Stream #MUNNFO on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/NoH4GXJQ76 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 17, 2026

Bruno's Premier League legacy

Fernandes’s staggering creative output this season firmly cements his undisputed status as one of the greatest and most efficient playmakers in English top-flight history.

By reaching the mythical 20-assist milestone, he has etched his name at the absolute summit of the league's all-time seasonal playmaker standings.

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The exclusive leaderboard detailing the most prolific creative campaigns in the competition's history now features Fernandes (20 assists in 2025/26), tied perfectly with Henry (20 assists in 2002/03) and De Bruyne (20 assists in 2019/20).

They sit just narrowly ahead of Mesut Özil's spectacular 19 assists from the 2015/16 season and the 18 assists achieved by Kevin De Bruyne (2016/17), Cesc Fàbregas (2014/15), and Frank Lampard (2004/05).