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Man United get ₦70 billion from Italy to fund midfield overhaul

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:09 - 17 May 2026
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Manchester United are in the way of a significant windfall, which would directly serve to boost their summer transfer plans.
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Napoli have officially triggered the permanent buy option for Rasmus Højlund, securing the Danish international striker from Manchester United for a pre-agreed fee of €45 million (£38.5 million). 

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Napoli sign Hojlund permanently

Following a successful 2025/26 season-long loan spell at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Partenopei capitalised on the significant financial windfall generated by their recent qualification for the Champions League to afford the permanent transfer. 

Højlund revitalised his career in Italy after struggling for consistent minutes in England, delivering a prolific debut campaign in Serie A where he registered an impressive 19 goals and five assists across 38 appearances in all competitions, quickly establishing himself as the undisputed focal point of the Neapolitan attack.

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Rasmus Hojlund started life under Antonio Conte in fine fashion.

More money to fund midfield signings

The €45 million financial injection from Højlund's permanent departure comes as a major boost to Manchester United's summer transfer plans. 

The Red Devils had already successfully replaced Højlund prior to the current campaign by securing Benjamin Sesko in a massive £75 million deal from Leipzig. 

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With their attacking line already reinforced, the Manchester United hierarchy are now entirely focused on a comprehensive midfield overhaul under expected permanent manager Michael Carrick. 

The crucial funds generated by Højlund's sale will be allocated to pursue premium midfield targets, such as Elliot Anderson, Ederson, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Carlos Baleba, etc.

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