Man United eye Serie A winner as back up option for Elliot Anderson

The Red Devils are working on an expensive backup amid fears of losing Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali as a premium backup option, driven by mounting fears that they will lose their primary midfield target, Elliot Anderson, to bitter rivals Manchester City.

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Manchester United’s midfield goals

The Red Devils are attempting to execute a massive midfield rebuild ahead of the summer window, seeking elite replacements for Casemiro, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, and the out-of-favour Manuel Ugarte.

While 23-year-old Nottingham Forest star Anderson is INEOS's first choice, Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly already in advanced talks to hijack the deal.

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With Forest demanding a staggering fee between £80 million and £100 million for the English midfielder, United are refusing to be caught empty-handed and are actively working on a deal for Tonali should their pursuit of Anderson officially collapse, according to Football Inside.

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle || Credit: Imago

The Tonali option

The Red Devils’ recruitment team view Tonali, who famously lifted the 2021/22 Serie A title during his time at AC Milan, as the ideal tactical fit to anchor their midfield in Casemiro's absence.

However, treating the 25-year-old Italian international as a contingency plan will not make him a cheaper alternative.

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Tonali originally joined the Magpies in the summer of 2023 for £55 million and signed a deal running until 2028, but later, ‘secretly’ agreed to a restructured extension during his 10-month betting suspension that ties him to St. James' Park until 2029, with a club option for 2030, according to the BBC.