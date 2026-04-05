UCL Quarterfinal: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich renew their storied rivalry in a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernabéu.

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Real Madrid to win

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich preview

When it comes to the Champions League, Real Madrid remain the team to beat, as evidenced by their record 15 trophies, and they are chasing yet another crown this season.

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On paper, they’re also still in contention for La Liga title; however, their chances on that front were dealt a blow following their 2-1 loss to Mallorca at the weekend, which allowed Barcelona to extend their lead to seven points.

This may mean Real Madrid turn their focus to their European speciality, having reached this point in style following their brilliant performance across two legs to beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Bayern Munich, however, come into the quarter-final matchup as arguably the continent's best-performing side this season and are among the favourites to lift the Champions League, having scored a staggering 32 goals in the competition already this season.

Bayern Munich players celebrating || Imago

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The Bavarians have lost just two of 43 matches across all competitions this season, with their last defeat coming in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on January 24.

Unlike Real Madrid, Bayern Munich booked their place directly into the last 16 thanks to a second-placed finish in the league phase, only finishing behind Arsenal – who they lost 3-1 to on matchday five.

With both managers aiming to secure a vital first-leg advantage, this clash between two of football’s most successful institutions promises high-stakes drama.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich head-to-head

Real Madrid are set to face Bayern Munich for the 29th time – the most-played fixture in the competition's history.

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Los Blancos have had the slight upper hand in the matchup, winning 13 and losing 11 of their 28 meetings, while they remain unbeaten in their last nine competitive clashes, with seven wins and two draws, their longest such run against them.

Bayern Munich have been eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in each of their last three knockout ties (2017, 2018, and 2024). Real Madrid have also gone on to claim the Champions League crown each of the last three times they eliminated Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich team forms

Real Madrid Champions League form: 🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩

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Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥

Bayern Munich Champions League form: 🟥🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Bayern Munich form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich team news

Real Madrid remain without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (thigh) and long-term absentee Rodrygo (ACL), while Dani Ceballos (calf) and Raúl Asencio (muscle) are also sidelined.

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The hosts face a massive blow in midfield as Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde are both suspended following red cards, though Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouaméni could return from muscle issues.

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in the Champions League this season with 13 goals, and the French forward should start alongside Vinicius Junior in attack.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius || Image credit: Imago

Sven Ulreich (muscle) and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye (capsular) are out, but Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Aleksandar Pavlovic are all fit to return.

Bayern Munich also face an anxious wait over star striker Harry Kane, who is a major doubt with an ankle injury sustained on international duty.

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Nicolas Jackson could lead the line from the start in Kane's absence, with Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise expected to feature just behind the striker.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich possible starting lineup

Real Madrid: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Jackson

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich prediction

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Real Madrid are consistently at their best in the Champions League, and while Bayern Munich are arguably the stronger team given their performances this term, Los Blancos will fancy their chances of winning at home.

The hosts also boast a fantastic recent record against the German side, leading us to expect a narrow win for Real Madrid.