Advertisement

AC Milan contact superstar manager leaving Premier League

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:06 - 25 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Serie A giants AC Milan have looked to the Premier League after sacking Max Allegri.
Advertisement

AC Milan have reportedly approached the representatives of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as they seek a new head coach following the ruthless sacking of Massimiliano Allegri. 

Advertisement

An overhaul in Milan

The Rossoneri ownership initiated a complete structural overhaul today, May 25, dismissing Allegri after the club suffered a disastrous 2-1 home defeat to Cagliari on the final day of the Serie A season.

That result condemned the Italian giants to a fifth-place finish, agonisingly missing out on Champions League qualification by a single point. 

Advertisement

Deeming the late-season collapse an "unequivocal failure," the Milan hierarchy simultaneously fired Chief Executive Officer Giorgio Furlani, Sporting Director Igli Tare, and Technical Director Geoffrey Moncada in a sweeping purge, stripping down the club's leadership to rebuild their sporting operations.

Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth manager || Imago

Historic stint at Bournemouth

Iraola has emerged as one of the candidates for the vacant San Siro role, as the 43-year-old Spanish tactician is set to leave Bournemouth at the conclusion of the current campaign. 

His impending departure comes despite an incredibly historic season where he successfully guided the Cherries to a 6th-place finish in the Premier League, effectively securing European football for the very first time in the club's 126-year history. 

Advertisement

Because of this unprecedented achievement, Iraola is currently being courted by several top-tier European sides, including rival Premier League clubs eager to secure his services. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
AC Milan contact superstar manager leaving Premier League
Football
25.05.2026
AC Milan contact superstar manager leaving Premier League
‘I would kill it today’ - Chelsea legend fires warning to modern defenders
Premier League
25.05.2026
‘I would kill it today’ - Chelsea legend fires warning to modern defenders
Spain buck 92-year trend by snubbing Real Madrid for World Cup
Football
25.05.2026
Spain buck 92-year trend by snubbing Real Madrid for World Cup
Barcelona identify new target to replace Kounde
Football
25.05.2026
Barcelona identify new target to replace Kounde
Wayne Rooney (Credit: Imago)
Premier League
25.05.2026
Rooney explains why Arsenal’s star is the best signing of the season
Oputa on Enugu Rangers NPFL Title and Super Eagles Call-Up
Football
25.05.2026
‘Na wetin i don dey pray for' — New Super Eagles star reacts to shock Nigeria call-up & NPFL title double blessing