AC Milan contact superstar manager leaving Premier League

Serie A giants AC Milan have looked to the Premier League after sacking Max Allegri.

AC Milan have reportedly approached the representatives of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as they seek a new head coach following the ruthless sacking of Massimiliano Allegri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An overhaul in Milan

The Rossoneri ownership initiated a complete structural overhaul today, May 25, dismissing Allegri after the club suffered a disastrous 2-1 home defeat to Cagliari on the final day of the Serie A season.

That result condemned the Italian giants to a fifth-place finish, agonisingly missing out on Champions League qualification by a single point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deeming the late-season collapse an "unequivocal failure," the Milan hierarchy simultaneously fired Chief Executive Officer Giorgio Furlani, Sporting Director Igli Tare, and Technical Director Geoffrey Moncada in a sweeping purge, stripping down the club's leadership to rebuild their sporting operations.

Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth manager || Imago

Historic stint at Bournemouth

Iraola has emerged as one of the candidates for the vacant San Siro role, as the 43-year-old Spanish tactician is set to leave Bournemouth at the conclusion of the current campaign.

His impending departure comes despite an incredibly historic season where he successfully guided the Cherries to a 6th-place finish in the Premier League, effectively securing European football for the very first time in the club's 126-year history.

Advertisement

Advertisement