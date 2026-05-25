Rooney explains why Arsenal’s star is the best signing of the season

Rooney names Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres as Premier League signing of the season

Wayne Rooney has hailed Viktor Gyökeres as the best signing of the 2025-26 Premier League season following the striker’s transformative impact at Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Manchester United captain praised the Swedish forward for playing a decisive role in Arsenal’s successful title-winning campaign after his summer move from Sporting.

What Rooney said

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on his BBC podcast after the conclusion of the Premier League season, Rooney singled out Gyokeres when asked to identify the most impressive transfer of the year.

He said, “I think Viktor Gyokeres. Granit Xhaka has been brilliant for Sunderland, but look at what Gyokeres has brought to Arsenal; it’s exactly what they have needed.”

After several near-misses in recent seasons, Arsenal finally reclaimed the Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait for English football’s biggest prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement