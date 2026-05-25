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Rooney explains why Arsenal’s star is the best signing of the season

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:49 - 25 May 2026
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Wayne Rooney (Credit: Imago)
Wayne Rooney (Credit: Imago) - Photo: IMAGO
Rooney names Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres as Premier League signing of the season
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Wayne Rooney has hailed Viktor Gyökeres as the best signing of the 2025-26 Premier League season following the striker’s transformative impact at Arsenal.

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The former Manchester United captain praised the Swedish forward for playing a decisive role in Arsenal’s successful title-winning campaign after his summer move from Sporting.

What Rooney said

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Speaking on his BBC podcast after the conclusion of the Premier League season, Rooney singled out Gyokeres when asked to identify the most impressive transfer of the year.

He said, “I think Viktor Gyokeres. Granit Xhaka has been brilliant for Sunderland, but look at what Gyokeres has brought to Arsenal; it’s exactly what they have needed.”

After several near-misses in recent seasons, Arsenal finally reclaimed the Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait for English football’s biggest prize.

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A major factor behind that success was the arrival of Gyokeres, whose presence added a new dimension to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

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