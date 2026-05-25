‘I don't like when people lie’ - Fernandes fires back at club legend Roy Keane following criticism

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has fired back at club legend Roy Keane, accusing the outspoken pundit of "lying" in his recent criticism of the midfielder's on-field conduct.

The public disagreement centres on Keane's claims that Fernandes prioritised personal records over team success during the final stretch of the Premier League season.

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The conflict ignited last week when Roy Keane, speaking on The Overlap, voiced his anger over the focus on Fernandes' pursuit of the single-season assist record.

The former United captain suggested that the Portuguese star was overly concerned with individual achievements rather than the team's performance, particularly during a match against Nottingham Forest.

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Bruno responds to Keane

In a recent appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Fernandes directly addressed Keane's comments, defending his integrity and clarifying his post-match interview.

The playmaker expressed frustration that his words were misrepresented, insisting that Keane's version of events was entirely fabricated.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

In reality, Fernandes' post-match interview conveyed the opposite sentiment: "There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot.

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“I'm very happy for the assist, but more than that, I'm happy for the win and to finish the season on a high."

Roy Keane || Imago

Speaking to host Steven Bartlett, Fernandes explained his stance on the criticism. "I don't mind criticism. I always take criticism from everyone and never reply to anyone whatsoever," he said.

"What I don't like is when people lie about things, and in this case... what he said is a lie. Luckily for me everything is on record. Imagine if it wasn't, then people would think Bruno is always the guy going for the assist."

"I even asked Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] his number to text him... to say, 'I don't mind the criticism, I don't like when people lie about the things that I say, because this goes over the top of the things I think are acceptable.'"

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