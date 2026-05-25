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Chelle demands "attitude and fight" from new-look Super Eagles squad

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 16:42 - 25 May 2026
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Chelle demands "attitude and fight"
Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, has outlined his vision for a new generation of players, demanding they show the right "attitude and state of mind" ahead of their Unity Cup semi-final against Zimbabwe on Tuesday night in London.
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The Malian manager has selected a highly experimental squad for the four-nation tournament, with up to 12 players in line to earn their first senior international caps. 

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The competition serves as a crucial opportunity for Chelle to assess new talent and build depth for future campaigns.

Nigeria will kick off their Unity Cup title defence against Zimbabwe at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic. The winner of the tie will face either Jamaica or India in the final on Saturday.

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Chelle speaks ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Chelle is focused on the opportunity it presents for players eager to stake their claim for a permanent spot in the national team.

"Like I said, we have a vision for this national team," the former Mali coach stated at a pre-match press conference. 

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach. || IMAGO
Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach. || IMAGO

"Some of the new players are ready and motivated. The players from the NPFL, the players from the European leagues, they have the chance to enter the main Super Eagles team."

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Chelle emphasised that mentality would be more important than technical perfection for the debutants.

Super Eagles players in preparations || X
Super Eagles players in preparations || X

"When you play a game like this, the first thing is the attitude, the state of mind," he explained. "The most important thing for them... you know when you play football, you make some mistakes. This is not a question about the mistakes. 

“This is a question of what you can do after the mistakes. The only pressure they can have is to fight for every ball. It is to run, run and run."

Nigeria are the defending Unity Cup champions, having defeated Ghana and Jamaica in last year's tournament.

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