‘I wish i was there' — Super Eagles star Oputa breaks silence on missing Rangers’ historic title win & wild Lagos celebrations

A prominent and latest Super Eagles international has spoken exclusively to Pulse Sports Nigeria, reacting to Enugu Rangers clinching their historic 9th NPFL trophy in Lagos.

Enugu Rangers officially silenced Lagos, fighting to a dramatic 2-1 final-day victory over Ikorodu City to claim a record-equaling ninth NPFL crown.

Rangers' breakout star defender Chibueze Oputa missed the ultimate game after being called up to the national team camp in the UK.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse Sports, the dynamic right-back admits feeling intense envy watching his teammates lift the trophy while he tunes in from London.

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The party across the streets of Enugu and Lagos is officially rocking at maximum volume, but one prominent national team star is feeling the absolute sting of missing out on the history books.

Enugu Rangers just pulled off a heart-stopping, cinematic 2-1 final-day victory over hitherto unbeaten Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan on Sunday.

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Rangers lift the 2025/2026 NPFL title.

The blockbuster win successfully locked down their record-equaling ninth NPFL crown, confirming our previous final-day title permutations and predictions completely as Fidelis Ilechukwu's men held their nerve.

But while the locker room scenes in Lagos devolved into pure, unadulterated anarchy, newly minted Super Eagles defender Chibueze Oputa was watching from thousands of miles away.

Oputa Chibueze missed the title party in Lagos.

Pouring his heart out in an emotional, exclusive conversation with Pulse Sports Nigeria, the marauding right-back admitted to a heavy dose of bittersweet envy.

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Instead of lifting the trophy in Lagos, Oputa is currently locked in camp in London, preparing for international duty.

CHAMPIONS OF NIGERIA! 🏆⚪🔴



Mission accomplished. The league title is back where it belongs!



Through every battle, every sacrifice and every moment, we stood strong till the very end and nd now we are crowned champions once again. https://t.co/rfjQlfL5ty pic.twitter.com/OjHp2Ry2xj — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) May 24, 2026

Speaking on the wild reality of becoming a champion via a phone screen, Oputa stated:

“I’m so happy we became Nigerian champions. I wish I was there to play the final game with the team, but God is good. We never stopped praying and believing. Even from London on Unity Cup duty with Nigeria, my heart was with the boys. I’ll keep giving my best to represent both Rangers and Nigeria proudly.”

Oputa is known as a tireless right-back, marauding runner, who is a lethal set-piece threat.

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The Engine Behind the Ninth Star

Make no mistake, Rangers do not get to lift this trophy without the exploits of Oputa. The tireless right-back, marauding runner, and lethal set-piece threat has been widely praised as one of the domestic league's most consistent and disciplined full-backs this season.

His ability to lock down dangerous wingers while consistently bombing forward to deliver pin-point crosses is exactly what caught the eye of national team selectors.

We are Champions of Nigeria for a RECORD 9th Time.



History made, and the badge worn with pride. 🏆🔴⚪️#Mission9Completed #ChanpionsOfNigeria pic.twitter.com/SPAOXC6L1b — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) May 24, 2026

His world-class domestic form earned him the trophy, but that same form meant he was hijacked by Eric Chelle before he could actually lift it with his brothers.

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From Domestic Gold to London Warfare

Oputa won't have much time to cry about missing the champagne showers in Lagos. The tactical stakes are moving incredibly fast, and he has a massive point to prove on the international stage.

Eric Chelle is not joking around. || X

As we covered in our deep scouting report on the 12 absolute debutants reshaping the Super Eagles squad, Oputa is expected to play a massive role in London. He joins fellow Rangers teammate Obinna Igboke in a youth-heavy, hungry squad ready to take over the UK.

The reigning kings of the tournament will file out against the Warriors of Zimbabwe tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at The Valley.

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