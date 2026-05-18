NPFL: Why defending champions Remo Stars & Kanu's Enyimba face anticipated final-day relegation

A staggering battle for survival and continental slots highlights the explosive final day of the 2025/26 NPFL season. While Enugu Rangers hunt the title in Lagos, historic powerhouses are locked in an unprecedented multi-team relegation dogfight.

Enugu Rangers (65 pts) and Rivers United (64 pts) are locked in a ruthless, one-point shootout for the absolute crown.

In an absolute shocker, defending champions Remo Stars (46 pts) alongside powerhouse Enyimba (46 pts) are actively fighting to avoid the drop on the final day.

The NPFL has mandated simultaneous 4:00 PM kick-offs across all venues on Sunday, May 24, 2026, to protect the integrity of the game.

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The ultimate matchday of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League campaign is primed for absolute anarchy, with structural stakes split between a historical title decider and massive relegation terrors.

Defending champions Remo Stars, alongside record champions Enyimba, are remarkably fighting for top-flight survival in separate, win-or-bust fixtures.

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From continental spots to the top-flight rat race, here is the complete tactical prediction and breakdown for the most anticipated final day in domestic football history.

Anticipated Nigeria Premier League matches

Ikorodu City vs Enugu Rangers

This is easily the most intriguing fixture on the calendar, a direct collision of two separate dreams. Fidelis Ilechukwu’s league leaders require a victory to guarantee a record-equalling ninth NPFL crown.

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Joseph Arumala has the most goals in the NPFL in Ikorodu City history, too.

However, the Oga Boys of Ikorodu City (58 points) are unbeaten at home all season and desperately need a win to snatch a historic CAF Confederation Cup debut.

Because a draw helps absolutely neither side, expect an open, attacking game from the very first whistle.

Godwin Obaje is the top scorer in the NPFL with 14 goals.

Tactical Key: Golden Boot leader Godwin Obaje (14 goals) leading the Flying Antelopes' line against Ikorodu's breakout star Joseph Arumala (13 goals).

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Prediction: Ikorodu City 1-2 Enugu Rangers

Rivers United vs Katsina United

The title race in microcosm. Since Rangers face an incredibly difficult away day in Lagos, Rivers United (64 points) know their assignment under Finidi George is brutally simple: win first, then pray for help from the capital.

Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.

The Pride of Rivers have turned Port Harcourt into a fortress, and facing a Katsina United side with absolutely nothing left to play for gives them a massive mental edge.

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Tactical Key: Rivers United will ride the wave of their dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Wikki Tourists last week to suffocate Katsina early.

Super Eagles legend Finidi George is looking for his first title with Rivers United.

Prediction: Rivers United 2-0 Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes vs Shooting Stars (3SC)

A highly volatile encounter where desperation meets ambition. Shooting Stars (60 points) sit firmly in 3rd place, holding a provisional CAF Confederation Cup ticket.

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Shooting Stars celebrate! (Photo Credit: Abide Image)

The massive travelling fan base of the Oluyole Warriors will be desperately hoping their continental dreams don't get derailed by a Niger Tornadoes side (45 points) fighting for its literal NPFL life in the drop zone.

Prediction: Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Shooting Stars

The Relegation Drop-Zone Bloodbath

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Enyimba vs El-Kanemi Warriors

A staggering reality check. Nine-time champions Enyimba sit on 46 points, precariously balanced on the edge of the abyss due to an inferior goal difference.

Enyimba have struggled in the NPFL this season.

Hosting an El-Kanemi Warriors side (47 points) that is also not mathematically safe makes this an ultimate loser-goes-down thriller in Aba.

Enyimba must avoid the dull performance from their penultimate game of the season in Lagos, as their legacy rests entirely on 90 minutes.

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Joel Ezra created three big chances for Enyimba against Kwara United.

Prediction: Enyimba 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Bendel Insurance vs Remo Stars

The most poignant, shocking storyline of the entire 2025/26 campaign is that of defending champions, Remo Stars.

Heading into the final day of the season needing a result away from home just to avoid relegation is a catastrophic failure for defending champions Remo Stars (46 points).

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Nigerian champions Remo Stars.

Travelling to Benin City to face an unpredictable Bendel Insurance side is a nightmare scenario for men from Ikenne.

Prediction: Bendel Insurance 1-1 Remo Stars

Warri Wolves vs Abia Warriors

Placed squarely in 17th position on 46 points, newly promoted Warri Wolves occupy the final relegation slot.

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Somiari Alalibo on his way to his coach after the goal against Katsina United. (Photo Credit: Abia Warriors/X)

Hosting 7th-place Abia Warriors means the math is unforgiving: Wolves must claim maximum points at home and hope either Remo Stars, Enyimba, or Kun Khalifat drop points elsewhere to complete a great escape.

Prediction: Warri Wolves 2-1 Abia Warriors

The Predicted Final Standing Impact

Based on our calculated tactical predictions, Rangers will pull off a spectacular final-day away win to seal the 2025/26 NPFL Title on 68 points.

Battle for survival...



Everything on the line 💯



Final day fixtures for the clubs fighting to stay up



•Their positions on the log

•Their points total

•Their goal difference



May 24 ⏳ #NPFL26 pic.twitter.com/D20qz8h2bR — NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) May 18, 2026