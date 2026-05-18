I am very proud - Bruno Fernandes on matching Premier League assist record

Fernandes opened up on equaling the Premier League single-season assist record.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted he is proud to be mentioned alongside Premier League greats Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne after equaling the competition’s single-season assist record.

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Mateus Fernandes, West Ham star || Imago

The Portuguese midfielder reached 20 assists for the campaign during Manchester United’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, becoming only the third player in Premier League history to achieve the feat.

Fernandes provided the pass for Bryan Mbeumo’s goal during the entertaining encounter, drawing level with Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, who recorded 20 assists during the 2002/03 season, and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who matched the mark in 2019/20.

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Fernandes proud to join Premier League legends

Speaking after reaching the milestone, Fernandes expressed gratitude for being compared to two players he considers among the finest creators the league has ever seen.

He said, “I’m very proud. We’re speaking about Thierry and Kevin, two of the main names of the Premier League, and for me, I’m very grateful and I’m very happy to do it. It’s a very proud moment.”

The midfielder revealed that although breaking the record would be special, he is already satisfied with his achievements this season.

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