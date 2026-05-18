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‘Arsenal were the better team’ - Maguire claims Arteta’s side has impressed him in title race

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:28 - 18 May 2026
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Maguire claims Arteta’s side has impressed him
Manchester United star Harry Maguire has claimed he has been very impressed with Arsenal this season in the race for the Premier League title.
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The Gunners are on the verge of securing their first league title in 23 years after coming second three times in a row.

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With just two games left to play this season, Mikel Arteta’s men are two points above Manchester City on the league table.

Their recent victory against West Ham saw them close in on the title despite Man City defeating Crystal Palace in their outstanding fixture.

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Maguire hails Arsenal

Maguire, who played against both teams this season, has revealed which title contender impressed him most this season

Speaking on the Overlap podcast, the defender said, "Honestly, I always thought Arsenal were the better team.

Harry Maguire | IMAGO
Harry Maguire | IMAGO

“When we played them, honestly, they give you nothing. They were so solid. We beat them at the Emirates, but we didn’t create much, and we scored two worldies.

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“We played well that day, but we didn’t actually create too much inside the box. They defend the box so well. I always thought Arsenal would have enough. I still think they have enough.”

Asrenal players celebrating || Imago
Asrenal players celebrating || Imago

Arsenal are set to face a relegated Burnley side on Monday, and a win for them will take them closer to the title.

They also have a chance to win their first UEFA Champions League title and will face French side PSG in the final.

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