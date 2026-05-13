Man City vs Crystal Palace: Eagles destroyed as title chasers put pressure on Arsenal

Manchester City were in no mood to negotiate as they blew past Crystal Palace to keep their Premier League hopes alive

African stars Antoine Semenyo of Ghana and Omar Marmoush of Egypt were both on the scoresheet as Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

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The Eagles were no match for the Cityzens as Phil Foden, back to his best, provided both assists for Semenyo and Marmoush before Savinho added a late third to seal the comfortable win.

Man City vs Crystal Palace: How it happened

Crystal Palace started brightly and almost scored early when Brennan Johnson raced through and squared for Jean-Philippe Mateta, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made an excellent save before the offside flag was raised.

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Palace continued to threaten on the counterattack, with Joško Gvardiol producing an important block to deny Yéremy Pino.

City dominated possession throughout the first half but initially struggled to create clear chances. The breakthrough finally arrived after 30 minutes when Phil Foden produced a clever backheel to release Antoine Semenyo, who fired beyond Dean Henderson.

Foden was influential again before the break, setting up Omar Marmoush for City’s second goal. Henderson then prevented the scoreline from worsening by denying Gvardiol before half-time.

After the restart, Palace manager Oliver Glasner introduced Adam Wharton, Jørgen Strand Larsen, and Ismaïla Sarr in an attempt to change the game.

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Sarr quickly tested Donnarumma, but City remained in complete control despite leaving Erling Haaland on the bench for the full match. Substitute Rayan Cherki then delivered a superb assist for Savinho, who sealed the result late on.