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Just keep winning - Wayne Rooney predicts Premier League winner

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:18 - 10 May 2026
Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal will win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City
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Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal will edge out Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season.

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Wayne Rooney (Credit: Imago)
Wayne Rooney (Credit: Imago)

With only three games remaining, the title race has intensified after City reduced Arsenal’s lead at the top to just two points following their victory over Brentford.

What Rooney said

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Speaking on Match of the Day, Rooney predicted that neither Arsenal nor City would drop points in the final weeks of the campaign.

He said, “City just have to keep winning their games. I actually thought they might drop points against Everton, but now I think both teams will win every game from here.”

According to Rooney, that scenario would still hand Arsenal the title.

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“If both teams win all their remaining matches, Arsenal become champions,” he added.

Should Rooney’s prediction come true, Arsenal would finish the season with 85 points, two ahead of City’s projected total of 83.

That would secure the Gunners’ first Premier League crown in 20 years and mark a major milestone for manager Mikel Arteta.

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