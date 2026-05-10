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Heartbreak as Arsenal star’s marriage reportedly in crisis after ditching wedding ring

David Ben
David Ben 12:34 - 10 May 2026
Heartbreak as Arsenal star’s marriage reportedly in crisis after ditching wedding ring
The couple have been together for 13 years.
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Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard’s marriage appears to be in serious trouble after his wife Laura Hilven deleted every photo of the Belgian international from her social media and stopped wearing her wedding ring.

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The 31-year-old Trossard has been enjoying a strong season on the pitch as Arsenal chase a historic Premier League and Champions League double.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard | IMAGO

However, off the field, his personal life is reportedly under strain.

What's the gossip?

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Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura Hilven

As reported by the Daily Mail, Laura, 33, who has been with Trossard for nearly 13 years, has removed all traces of her husband from Instagram, including wedding pictures, holiday snaps, and images of the couple at the Emirates Stadium.

The couple married in June 2019 and share two children, born in April 2017 and January 2023.

A source told The Sun: “Laura used to have loads of pictures on her Instagram showing her and Leandro on their wedding day, on holidays and going out on date nights, but she has wiped them all. If someone looked at her profile now, they would have no clue that they had ever been together, let alone married.”

Leandro Trossard and his wife Laura Hilven with thier children
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In one of her most recent posts from March, Laura was pictured in a mirror selfie with no wedding ring visible. She was last seen wearing it in a post from December 2025.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in a £27 million move in 2023 and has scored 26 goals in 121 appearances for the Gunners. The pair, both Belgian, had been considered a solid couple throughout his career.

Neither Trossard nor Laura has publicly commented on the situation. The winger is expected to return to action for Arsenal when they face West Ham later today as the Gunners push for Premier League glory.

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