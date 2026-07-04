From Viral Sensation to Formula 1: Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye Presents Kimi Antonelli with British GP Pole Award
Maduka Okoye’s growing global profile has taken him from football stadiums to one of motorsport’s biggest stages.
The Super Eagles goalkeeper made a special appearance at Silverstone on Saturday, where Formula 1 invited him to present the Pirelli Pole Position Award to Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli following qualifying for the British Grand Prix.
The appearance comes just weeks after Okoye became an unlikely internet sensation following Nigeria’s international friendly against Portugal.
Fans from around the world flooded social media with admiration, transforming the Nigerian shot-stopper into one of football’s most talked-about personalities despite the Super Eagles’ absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Now, another major global sport has welcomed him onto one of its biggest stages.
Okoye hands Antonelli the Pole Award
Okoye joined Formula 1 officials for the traditional post-qualifying ceremony after Kimi Antonelli delivered another outstanding performance behind the wheel.
The Mercedes driver produced a sensational lap of 1:28.111 to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
It marked Antonelli’s fifth pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season, further cementing his status as one of the championship’s brightest young stars.
Following qualifying, Okoye presented the Italian with the famous Pirelli Pole Position tyre trophy before the pair posed together for photographs in front of the Silverstone crowd.
Okoye's increasing star status
While Okoye has established himself as one of Nigeria’s leading footballers through his performances for Udinese and the Super Eagles, recent weeks have seen his popularity expand well beyond the game.
His viral moment against Portugal introduced him to millions of football fans outside Africa, earning widespread international attention and dramatically increasing his visibility across social media platforms.
His invitation to Silverstone suggests that recognition is now extending into other corners of global sport, with Formula 1 selecting one of Africa’s most recognisable football personalities to take part in one of its most prestigious race weekend ceremonies.
Formula 1 has increasingly embraced crossover appearances involving internationally recognised athletes, entertainers and public figures as the sport continues to broaden its global appeal.
For Okoye, presenting the Pole Position Award represents another milestone in a remarkable few weeks that have elevated his profile far beyond the football pitch.