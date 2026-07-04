Advertisement

From Viral Sensation to Formula 1: Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye Presents Kimi Antonelli with British GP Pole Award

David Ben
David Ben 19:16 - 04 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye Presents Kimi Antonelli with British GP Pole Award
Weeks after the Super Eagles goalkeeper became an unexpected global social media sensation, Maduka Okoye swapped football for Formula 1 as he presented the prestigious Pirelli Pole Position Award at Silverstone.
Advertisement

Maduka Okoye’s growing global profile has taken him from football stadiums to one of motorsport’s biggest stages.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles goalkeeper made a special appearance at Silverstone on Saturday, where Formula 1 invited him to present the Pirelli Pole Position Award to Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli following qualifying for the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli secured pole at the British GP Qualifying on Saturday | IMAGO

The appearance comes just weeks after Okoye became an unlikely internet sensation following Nigeria’s international friendly against Portugal.

Fans from around the world flooded social media with admiration, transforming the Nigerian shot-stopper into one of football’s most talked-about personalities despite the Super Eagles’ absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Now, another major global sport has welcomed him onto one of its biggest stages.

Okoye hands Antonelli the Pole Award

Maduka Okoye presented Kimi Antonelli with the pole position trophy at Silverstone | IMAGO

Okoye joined Formula 1 officials for the traditional post-qualifying ceremony after Kimi Antonelli delivered another outstanding performance behind the wheel.

Advertisement

The Mercedes driver produced a sensational lap of 1:28.111 to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

It marked Antonelli’s fifth pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season, further cementing his status as one of the championship’s brightest young stars.

Following qualifying, Okoye presented the Italian with the famous Pirelli Pole Position tyre trophy before the pair posed together for photographs in front of the Silverstone crowd.

Okoye's increasing star status

Advertisement
Maduka Okoye at Silverstone during the British GP weekend | IMAGO
Maduka Okoye at Silverstone during the British GP weekend | IMAGO

While Okoye has established himself as one of Nigeria’s leading footballers through his performances for Udinese and the Super Eagles, recent weeks have seen his popularity expand well beyond the game.

His viral moment against Portugal introduced him to millions of football fans outside Africa, earning widespread international attention and dramatically increasing his visibility across social media platforms.

His invitation to Silverstone suggests that recognition is now extending into other corners of global sport, with Formula 1 selecting one of Africa’s most recognisable football personalities to take part in one of its most prestigious race weekend ceremonies.

Advertisement
Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Formula 1 has increasingly embraced crossover appearances involving internationally recognised athletes, entertainers and public figures as the sport continues to broaden its global appeal.

For Okoye, presenting the Pole Position Award represents another milestone in a remarkable few weeks that have elevated his profile far beyond the football pitch.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 World Cup: Ounahi sends Morocco to quarter-finals to keep Africa's dream alive
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
2026 World Cup: Ounahi sends Morocco to quarter-finals to keep Africa's dream alive
Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye Presents Kimi Antonelli with British GP Pole Award
Other Sports
04.07.2026
From Viral Sensation to Formula 1: Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye Presents Kimi Antonelli with British GP Pole Award
Trossard set for Arsenal exit
Premier League
04.07.2026
Trossard set for Arsenal exit as Gunners agree deal with Besiktas
2026 World Cup: Penalty merchant Ronaldo misses out as Messi, Mbappe highlight Round of 32 Best XI
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
2026 World Cup: Penalty merchant Ronaldo misses out as Messi, Mbappe highlight Round of 32 Best XI
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Ghana disappoint Africa as Messi fails to lift Argentina above France
2026 FIFA World Cup
04.07.2026
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Ghana disappoint Africa as Messi fails to lift Argentina above France
Cristiano Ronaldo and Drake Break Internet with $900,000 Watch Flex After Portugal’s World Cup Win
Lifestyle
04.07.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo and Drake Break Internet with $900,000 Watch Flex After Portugal’s World Cup Win