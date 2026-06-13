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'My wife must not see this' - Maduka Okoye breaks the internet as World Cup fans discover Nigeria’s “handsome goalkeeper"

David Ben
David Ben 08:41 - 13 June 2026
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Maduka Okoye breaks the internet as World Cup fans discover Nigeria’s “handsome goalkeeper"
The Super Eagles goalkeeper has gone viral countless times among Nigerian fans, but a broadcast close-up during Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal has now introduced his looks to a global audience, and even international media couldn’t ignore the reaction.
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For years, Nigerian football fans have joked that Maduka Okoye is one of the country’s best-kept secrets. Not only because of his goalkeeping ability. But also because of his face.

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Now, thanks to a viral broadcast moment during Nigeria’s recent international 2-1 friendly defeat against Portugal, the rest of the world appears to have caught up.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

The 26-year-old Udinese goalkeeper has become an unexpected social media sensation after television cameras focused on him before kick-off, sparking an avalanche of reactions from football fans across the globe. Within hours, clips and screenshots of Okoye were circulating across X, TikTok and Instagram, with supporters from Brazil, Portugal, the United States and beyond all asking the same question: “Who is that?”

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What's the gossip?

Maduka Okoye against Portugal || Imago
Maduka Okoye against Portugal || Imago

What began as a routine camera shot quickly evolved into one of the internet’s most unlikely football stories.

Fans flooded social media with compliments, jokes and disbelief that they were only just discovering the Nigeria international.

Many described Okoye as “astonishingly handsome,” while others joked that the Super Eagles goalie should be hidden away from their spouses.

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As the reactions multiplied, the conversation spread far beyond African football circles, turning the Super Eagles goalkeeper into a trending topic across multiple countries

Peep some reactions below.

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For Nigerian fans, however, the reaction has been equal parts amusing and predictable. Okoye has gone viral numerous times over the years whenever he appears in Super Eagles content, posts photos on Instagram or simply features in match broadcasts.

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His looks have long been a running joke among supporters, particularly female fans who regularly flood his comment sections with admiration whenever he shares a new post.

The difference this time is scale. What was once largely a Nigerian football conversation has now become an international one.

Maduka Okoye || IG

The frenzy grew so large that international media outlets such as New York Post, began covering the phenomenon, highlighting the wave of reactions pouring in from around the world.

Football fans who had never previously watched the Super Eagles suddenly found themselves searching for Okoye’s name, social media profiles and career background.

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Maduka Okoye really had female fans believing he’s AI | Instagram
Maduka Okoye | Instagram

While some supporters were learning about his appearance for the first time, others quickly pointed out that the goalkeeper has been generating similar reactions for years.

The bigger picture

Maduka Okoye | IMAGO
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Away from social media, Okoye remains one of Nigeria’s most recognizable footballers. The German-born goalkeeper has earned multiple caps for the Super Eagles and currently plays in Serie A with Udinese, where he has established himself as one of the club’s key figures.

Although Nigeria will not be competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Okoye has somehow managed to become part of the tournament conversation anyway.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

And judging by the millions of views, thousands of comments and growing international attention, one thing has become clear: The rest of the world has officially discovered Maduka Okoye.

Pulse Sports previously Maduka Okoye is in an on-off relationship with Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff.

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Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff || Instagram
Maduka Okoye’s on-and -off girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff | Credit: Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff
Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye’s love story dates back to more than six years ago | Credit: Instagram
Jelicia Westhoff | Credit: Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

The couple have been together for several years, navigating controversies while sharing a son.

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While Okoye keeps much of his private life away from the spotlight, Pulse Sports remains one of the most reliable sources for updates regarding his personal and professional life.

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