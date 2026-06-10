Portugal vs Nigeria - Super Eagles fail to take revenge on Ronaldo, as 12-game unbeaten streak come to an end

The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered their first defeat in 12 games following the loss to Portugal in a friendly game.

Heading into the match, Eric Chelle's squad appeared formidable after securing a 2-2 draw with Poland in their last outing.

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Meanwhile, Portugal utilised the fixture as a key part of their preparations for their upcoming World Cup opener against DR Congo.

Ultimately, Portugal secured a tight 2-1 win over Nigeria, marking consecutive triumphs against the Super Eagles.

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As it happened

Chelle made a few changes to his starting XI, with Alex Iwobi returning to the midfield after missing the draw against Poland.

Portugal, on the other hand, fielded a strong XI, with Cristiano Ronaldo facing the Super Eagles for the first time and leading the attack for the World Cup participant.

Nigeria opened the match with attacking intent, yet Portugal squandered a prime opportunity to move in front when Ronaldo failed to convert from close range.

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Neto scores opening goal for Portugal || imago

The Super Eagles also saw some good moments in the first half, but they were unable to punish the Portuguese side.

However, in the 22nd minute, Portugal pulled ahead, with a quick transition through the midfield allowing Diogo Dalot to find space on the left flank before squaring the ball to Pedro Neto, who clinically fired his shot past Maduka Okoye.

Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago

Seeking an equaliser, Chelle’s side pressed high and found their breakthrough when Okoye delivered a pinpoint long pass to Akor Adams.

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Adams outmuscled his defender to go through on goal, calmly slotting the ball past the keeper to level the match, heading into half-time.

🚨🇵🇹 FRANCISCO CONCEICAO GIVES PORTUGAL THE LEAD! WHAT A FINISH!pic.twitter.com/EjBzMyA24I — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 10, 2026

Both teams enter the second half very cautiously, with reduced intensity. Both coaches also made changes to their squads.

Portugal's 75th-minute substitution proved decisive as Francisco Conceição cut inside from the right and curled a strike past Okoye.

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