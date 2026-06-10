World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

VIDEO: Ronaldo applauds Alex Iwobi as Super Eagles star reaches 100 caps

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:30 - 10 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's players applauded Alex Iwobi before Nigeria's friendly against Portugal as the Fulham midfielder celebrated his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles.
Advertisement

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi received a memorable tribute on Wednesday night as Cristiano Ronaldo and the entire Portugal squad applauded him for reaching the milestone of 100 appearances for Nigeria.

Advertisement

The special moment took place before the international friendly between Portugal and Nigeria at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, where Iwobi was honoured for becoming only the fourth player in Super Eagles history to earn 100 caps.

Ahead of kick-off, the Fulham midfielder was presented with a commemorative plaque to mark the achievement. As he stepped forward to receive the award, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates joined Nigerian players, officials, and supporters in applauding the milestone.

Advertisement

Iwobi’s milestone journey

Iwobi's century of appearances is the reward for more than a decade of service to the Super Eagles. The midfielder made his senior debut for Nigeria in October 2015 and has since become one of the team's most reliable performers.

The former Arsenal star joins an exclusive group of Nigerian football legends to have reached the landmark.

Advertisement

The occasion was made even more special as it came in a high-profile friendly against a Portugal side preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On the pitch, both teams delivered an entertaining contest as Portugal beat Nigeria 2-1.

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto opened the scoring for the hosts before the Super Eagles responded through Akor Adams, Francisco Conceição doubled the lead for Portugal to as Nigeria suffered first defeat in 12 games.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Alex Iwobi Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup International Friendlies Portugal Nigeria
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Akor Adams scores for Super Eagles || imago
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
‘Never seen Super Eagles play this well’ - Eric Chelle hailed after Nigeria's display against Portugal
Beg Ronaldo to retire - Portugal told ahead of World Cup despite Super Eagles win
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
Beg Ronaldo to retire - Portugal told ahead of World Cup despite Super Eagles win
Portugal vs Nigeria: Ronaldo is finished and other things we learnt from Super Eagles loss
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
Portugal vs Nigeria: Ronaldo is finished and other things we learnt from Super Eagles loss
Super Eagles squad || Imago
Football
10.06.2026
Portugal vs Nigeria: Bassey shuts down Ronaldo, Akor bullies Inacio — Super Eagles Player Ratings
Super Eagles fail to take revenge on Ronaldo
Super Eagles
10.06.2026
Portugal vs Nigeria - Super Eagles fail to take revenge on Ronaldo, as 12-game unbeaten streak come to an end
VIDEO: Ronaldo applauds Alex Iwobi as Super Eagles star reaches 100 caps
2026 FIFA World Cup
10.06.2026
VIDEO: Ronaldo applauds Alex Iwobi as Super Eagles star reaches 100 caps