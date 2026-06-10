Chelsea star finally scores again after 4 months in Portugal vs Nigeria clash

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto ended a four-month goal drought by scoring for Portugal against Nigeria.

Portugal winger Pedro Neto brought an end to a four-month goal drought after finding the net in his country's international friendly against Nigeria on Wednesday night in Leiria.

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The Chelsea star opened the scoring for the Seleção in the World Cup warm-up fixture, providing a timely reminder of his quality ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

🚨🚨| GOAL: PEDRO NETO PUTS PORTUGAL IN FRONT!!!



Portugal 1-0 Nigeriapic.twitter.com/rfeZSuDWDf — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 10, 2026

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Neto's strike marked his first goal since February, when he scored during Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Hull City.

🚨🚨| Pedro Neto has scored his first goal since February 13. 🇵🇹✔️



After almost 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐒 without a goal, he's back on the scoresheet just before the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/BNanErLl2N — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 10, 2026

Since then, the Chelsea star has endured a lengthy run without finding the back of the net for either club or country.

The winger showed great composure to finish off a well-worked Portuguese move, giving Roberto Martinez's side an early advantage against the Super Eagles.

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The goal will come as a major confidence boost for Neto, who is expected to play an important role in Portugal's World Cup campaign alongside experienced stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.