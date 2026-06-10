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Chelsea star finally scores again after 4 months in Portugal vs Nigeria clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:33 - 10 June 2026
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Chelsea winger Pedro Neto ended a four-month goal drought by scoring for Portugal against Nigeria.
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Portugal winger Pedro Neto brought an end to a four-month goal drought after finding the net in his country's international friendly against Nigeria on Wednesday night in Leiria.

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The Chelsea star opened the scoring for the Seleção in the World Cup warm-up fixture, providing a timely reminder of his quality ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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Neto's strike marked his first goal since February, when he scored during Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Hull City.

Since then, the Chelsea star has endured a lengthy run without finding the back of the net for either club or country.

The winger showed great composure to finish off a well-worked Portuguese move, giving Roberto Martinez's side an early advantage against the Super Eagles.

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The goal will come as a major confidence boost for Neto, who is expected to play an important role in Portugal's World Cup campaign alongside experienced stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal used the encounter against Nigeria as part of their final preparations for the global tournament, where they will be aiming to challenge for the title.

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