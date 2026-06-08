Nigeria vs Portugal: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Super Eagles take revenge on Ronaldo's team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will look to finish their international friendly outing on a high when they face 2026 World Cup participant Portugal.

Eric Chelle’s squad has enjoyed a productive international break, highlighted by a second consecutive record-breaking performance in the Unity Cup.

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Building on their success in the Unity Cup, the team then took on Poland, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw after a late goal from Przemysław Wiśniewski prevented Nigeria from securing a win.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are preparing for their concluding friendly match against European powerhouse Portugal, where they will attempt to avenge the 4-0 loss they suffered in their last encounter.

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Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Portugal

With revenge on the mind of the Super Eagles team, they will also look to avoid a defeat that could end their 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they take on Portugal.

Following their strong showing against Poland, Nigeria enter the upcoming friendly fixture in strong form.

The match against Portugal is set for June 10 at 8:45 p.m. Nigerian time, taking place at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa, located in Leiria, Portugal.

Super Eagles players celebrating || Imago

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Where to watch

The friendly match between Nigeria and Portugal will be one of the biggest games the Super Eagles will play during this international break.

Fans will be looking forward to the games, with the games set to be shown on NTA Sports 24, AfroSports and various streaming services.

The importance of this match

The game against Portugal comes at the right time for the Super Eagles, who are using the friendly games to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The Super Eagles are also looking to get back at Portugal after their painful 4-0 defeat in Lisbon on November 17, 2022.

In their previous meeting, goals from Bruno Fernandes, Gonçalo Ramos, and João Mário clinically dispatched Nigeria, who also saw Emmanuel Dennis miss a late penalty.

Scheduled just before Portugal kicks off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, this fixture serves as a final tune-up for the Europeans.

For the Super Eagles, it presents a vital opportunity to test their development against one of the world's elite football nations.

Super Eagles squad || Imago

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Super Eagles expected team

Following the impressive performance from the new call-ups against Poland, Eric Chelle is expected to ring in a lot of changes to his starting XI.

The likes of Bewene Abdullahi Ibrahim, Terem Moffi, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey, Victor Moses and others would likely hold on to their position.

However, the absence of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be a big blow to the attack for Chelle.

With Alex Iwobi missing the game against Poland, he is expected to feature against Portugal.

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Alex Iwobi in action for Super Eagles || Imago

Also, the Super Eagles have suffered a setback after defender Igho Ogbu sustained an injury during training in Lisbon.

On Saturday evening, team officials announced that Ogbu had suffered an injury during training. Medical staff suspect a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Portugal expected team

In contrast to the selection issues facing Nigeria, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez has almost his entire World Cup team at his disposal for the upcoming fixture.

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The most significant news is the inclusion of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who played against Chile in their last friendly game.

Now 41, the iconic forward is set for his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance and continues to lead the Portuguese frontline.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) || Imago

The squad is further bolstered by the fitness of defensive mainstay Rúben Dias, who is slated for the starting lineup, alongside available midfield talents Vitinha, João Neves, and Rúben Neves.

Martínez will likely field a strong XI for this match, as it represents Portugal's final preparation before they begin their World Cup campaign.

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The only omission from the Portuguese team is Raphaël Leão, who was sent off during the game against Chile.

Nigeria's next fixture

With the Super Eagles set to play their final friendly game against Portugal, the team will continue their preparation for the next qualifiers.

The Nigerian team will shift their focus to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying rounds, starting in September.

Chelle’s team will face Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania in Group L for the AFCON qualifiers.

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