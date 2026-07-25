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I won't copy Guardiola — Maresca insists

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:50 - 25 July 2026
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New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca intends to be different from Pep Guardiola.
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Enzo Maresca has rejected suggestions that he will attempt to replicate Pep Guardiola's tactical blueprint, insisting he will implement his own footballing identity at Manchester City.

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The 46-year-old Italian was recently unveiled as the new manager at the Etihad Stadium, taking over following Guardiola's departure earlier this summer.

Maresca refuses to copy Guardiola

Replacing a successful manager presents a challenge in the English top flight. Guardiola left a significant legacy during his 10-year tenure between 2016 and 2026, guiding the club to 20 major honours, including six Premier League titles.

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Maresca is familiar with the Catalan manager's methods, having previously served as his first-team assistant during Manchester City's Treble-winning campaign (2022/23).

Despite the shared history and tactical overlap, the incoming manager stressed that he intends to operate his own way rather than imitating his predecessor.

Crsitina Serra (2nd from the Left) with Pep Guardiola and his family at his Man City farewell | X

"There can be some similar concepts, but every manager is different," Maresca explained during his first press conference.

"I don’t think there are managers who can copy and paste other managers; it’s difficult. I don’t see football in the same way, and that’s why I don’t believe in copy and paste," he added.

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Italian tactician brings distinct identity from Chelsea

Maresca joined Manchester City after an 18-month spell at Chelsea, where he secured two trophies. He guided the Blues to the UEFA Europa Conference League title (2024/25) and subsequently won the FIFA Club World Cup by defeating Paris Saint-Germain.

While both managers favour possession-based football and building from the back, Maresca's system at Chelsea demonstrated different pressing triggers and structural rotations compared to Guardiola's approach. The Italian also showed stronger affinity towards a more defensive style. 

Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola

Maresca acknowledged that he remains in contact with his former mentor but confirmed that he will not rely on him for tactical input during the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.

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"He needs to enjoy his moment, and I also need to do my job and find a solution for myself," Maresca concluded.

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