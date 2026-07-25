Report: FIFA thank Argentina for 'professionalism' despite controversy

FIFA president Gianni Infantino thanked Argentina for their conduct at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sparked further controversy following the leak of a private letter in which he praised the "professionalism" of the Argentina national team.

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The correspondence emerged despite football's global governing body currently conducting a formal disciplinary investigation into the chaotic and violent scenes that followed the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

FIFA president praises Argentina's conduct

The letter was initially brought to light by South American media outlets before being verified by the Daily Mail.

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Addressed directly to Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, the document was intended as a customary post-tournament congratulatory message to the runners-up.

"Dear Mr. President, Yesterday, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the magnificent New York-New Jersey Stadium, Argentina won the silver medal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, after an exciting final against Spain," Infantino wrote.

The FIFA chief credited the squad for their role in the tournament's success, highlighting the "magnificent performance of the Albiceleste" that captivated millions of fans.

However, the most scrutinised section of the correspondence involved Infantino's specific praise for the team's work ethic and behaviour under manager Lionel Scaloni.

The FIFA president stated that their achievement reflected "constant work, professionalism and attention to detail," alongside a passion for the sport.

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Ongoing disciplinary investigation into World Cup final

The praise has been met with criticism given the stark contrast between Infantino's words and the ugly reality of the tournament's conclusion.

Argentina suffered a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain on July 19, 2026, with Spanish forward Ferran Torres securing the trophy via a decisive goal (106th minute).

Immediately after the final whistle, several Argentina players and coaching staff members initiated a violent physical confrontation with the victorious Spanish squad.

FIFA immediately opened disciplinary proceedings and began examining referee reports and video footage of the post-match fracas.

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Argentina squad face severe scrutiny

The ongoing investigation is focused on several high-profile altercations that marred the final at MetLife Stadium.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes is under review after appearing to grab Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat and clashing with Gavi during the melee.

Defender Nahuel Molina reportedly threw a punch at Spain captain Rodri, while assistant coach Roberto Ayala and midfielder Thiago Almada have also been linked to the violent incidents.

The match itself was characterised by aggressive tactics, culminating in Argentina finishing with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez received a red card in second-half stoppage time for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

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