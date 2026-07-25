PIF-backed Saudi club submit ₦19 billion bid for important Super Eagles star

One of the four PIF-backed clubs in the Saudi Pro League have entered the race for Super Eagles Wilfred Ndidi.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have reportedly entered the race to sign Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, submitting a formal transfer bid worth €12.5 million to Turkish club Besiktas.

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The approach complicates the future of the 29-year-old, who has also been the subject of concrete interest from other clubs in the Middle East during the current transfer window.

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Al Ittihad challenge Al Diriyah for Ndidi

Al Ittihad have identified the defensive midfielder as a target to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, according to Milliyet, per Ysscores.

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The Jeddah-based club reportedly submitted a substantial financial package to Besiktas to initiate negotiations. The bid arrived shortly after Besiktas rejected an initial offer from Al Diriyah.

The Saudi side had formalised their interest earlier in the window but failed to meet the Turkish club's valuation for the Nigerian international.

Besiktas are currently maintaining a firm stance regarding their player. The Istanbul club are reluctant to sanction a departure unless their financial demands are met comprehensively.

Ndidi assesses future amid contract stability

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Any potential transfer will require a fee in the region of €12 million, as Ndidi remains in a secure contract situation. The midfielder joined Besiktas from Leicester City on August 8, 2025, signing a three-year permanent deal that runs until June 2028, with a club option for an additional year.

Wilfred Ndidi in action for Leicester City but will leave the Foxes. (Credit: Imago)

Since his arrival in Turkey, Ndidi has established himself as a key player, notably being appointed vice-captain of the squad in October 2025.