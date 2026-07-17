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Transfer News: Besiktas block Ndidi's move to Saudi Arabia

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:28 - 17 July 2026
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Besiktas have rebuffed a move from Saudi Arabia for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi.
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Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş have reportedly rejected a €7 million bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Diriyah for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi.

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​The 29-year-old midfielder's future has become a subject of speculation just one year after he arrived in Istanbul.

​Beşiktaş are understood to be open to a sale but are demanding a fee that exceeds their initial investment.

​Beşiktaş holding out for a larger fee

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​Beşiktaş secured Ndidi from Leicester City in August 2025 for a reported €8 million. ​He signed a three-year contract that runs until June 2028, which includes an option for an additional year.

​Following the €8 million approach from Al Diriyah, the Turkish side turned down the offer, per HT Spor.

​Beşiktaş are reportedly holding out for a transfer package in the region of €10 million, two million more than the €8 million they paid Leicester for his services.

Since joining Besiktas, ​Ndidi has attracted interest from across Europe and the Middle East. ​Manchester United recently considered him as a possible replacement for Casemiro but ultimately failed to make a concrete approach. 

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Ndidi's ​Impact in Istanbul

​Since joining Beşiktaş, Ndidi has established himself as a dressing room leader. ​He was appointed as the club's vice-captain months after joining.

​The Nigerian registered two goals and one assist in 31 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign.

​His potential departure to Al Diriyah would represent a leadership loss for manager Vincenzo Italiano's squad.

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​Before arriving in Turkey, Ndidi enjoyed a decorated eight-year spell at Leicester City between 2017 and 2025, securing the 2020/21 FA Cup, the 2021 FA Community Shield, and the 2023/24 EFL Championship title. 

Should Ndidi complete a €10 million move to Al Diriyah, his career cumulative transfer fees would surpass the €35 million mark, building on the reported €17.6 million Leicester City paid Genk in January 2017 and the €8 million Beşiktaş spent to bring him to Turkey in 2025.

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