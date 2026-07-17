Transfer News: Besiktas block Ndidi's move to Saudi Arabia
Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş have reportedly rejected a €7 million bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Diriyah for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi.
The 29-year-old midfielder's future has become a subject of speculation just one year after he arrived in Istanbul.
Beşiktaş are understood to be open to a sale but are demanding a fee that exceeds their initial investment.
Beşiktaş holding out for a larger fee
Beşiktaş secured Ndidi from Leicester City in August 2025 for a reported €8 million. He signed a three-year contract that runs until June 2028, which includes an option for an additional year.
Following the €8 million approach from Al Diriyah, the Turkish side turned down the offer, per HT Spor.
Beşiktaş, Al-Diriyah'ın Wilfried Ndidi için yaptığı 7 milyon euroluk teklifi reddetti.— mackolik (@mackolik) July 17, 2026
Beşiktaş'ın beklentisi 10 milyon euro.
📰 HT Spor pic.twitter.com/Dmh9P794xt
Beşiktaş are reportedly holding out for a transfer package in the region of €10 million, two million more than the €8 million they paid Leicester for his services.
Since joining Besiktas, Ndidi has attracted interest from across Europe and the Middle East. Manchester United recently considered him as a possible replacement for Casemiro but ultimately failed to make a concrete approach.
Ndidi's Impact in Istanbul
Since joining Beşiktaş, Ndidi has established himself as a dressing room leader. He was appointed as the club's vice-captain months after joining.
The Nigerian registered two goals and one assist in 31 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign.
His potential departure to Al Diriyah would represent a leadership loss for manager Vincenzo Italiano's squad.
Before arriving in Turkey, Ndidi enjoyed a decorated eight-year spell at Leicester City between 2017 and 2025, securing the 2020/21 FA Cup, the 2021 FA Community Shield, and the 2023/24 EFL Championship title.
Should Ndidi complete a €10 million move to Al Diriyah, his career cumulative transfer fees would surpass the €35 million mark, building on the reported €17.6 million Leicester City paid Genk in January 2017 and the €8 million Beşiktaş spent to bring him to Turkey in 2025.