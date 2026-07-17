Stop protecting Messi — Ex-Brazil star slams FIFA ahead of final
Ribeiro delivered his critique on Brazilian television just hours before Argentina face Spain in Sunday's highly anticipated final.
The pundit recalled an incident from the group stage, insisting that the 39-year-old forward should have been sent off for an incredibly dangerous tackle against Algeria.
"The refereeing protects Messi, yes," Ribeiro asserted via Portuguese outlet LANCE.
"He should have been sent off for that dangerous tackle in the group stage against Algeria.
"There are moments when the refereeing is much more lenient with Messi than with other players."
Messi and Argentina have been criticized at various points in the tournament, with many suggesting a conspiracy involving FIFA and the defending champions.
However, none of this carries any weight, and Messi is now potentially 90 minutes away from a second consecutive World Cup win.