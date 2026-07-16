I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown
The 39-year-old superstar will lead the defending champions into the biggest match of the tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.
Messi masterminded a comeback against England to send Lionel Scaloni's men into the final with a chance to win a second straight World Cup.
Speaking ahead of the game, Messi acknowledged the quality of the Spanish squad and his familiarity with several of the players.
💙❤️ Leo Messi: “Spain are very good and I know many of the players; a lot of them are at Barça, the team I LOVE and still follow”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026
“It'll be a very difficult match”. pic.twitter.com/5YemcctQ0W
“Spain are very good, and I know many of the players; a lot of them are at Barça, the team I LOVE and still follow.
"We know it will be a very difficult match, and we are ready."
Messi will come up against the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and many other Barcelona players, who were either in the first team or the academy during his time at the club.
For the Inter Miami man, winning a second World Cup will end all debate about who the greatest of all time is.
The Argentine captain has had an outstanding tournament, contributing 12 goals and assists, including a pair of assists against England.