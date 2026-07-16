I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown

Lionel Messi has declared he is fully prepared for Argentina’s mouth-watering 2026 World Cup final clash against Spain.

The 39-year-old superstar will lead the defending champions into the biggest match of the tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of the game, Messi acknowledged the quality of the Spanish squad and his familiarity with several of the players.

💙❤️ Leo Messi: “Spain are very good and I know many of the players; a lot of them are at Barça, the team I LOVE and still follow”.



“It'll be a very difficult match”. pic.twitter.com/5YemcctQ0W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Spain are very good, and I know many of the players; a lot of them are at Barça, the team I LOVE and still follow.

"We know it will be a very difficult match, and we are ready."

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

Messi will come up against the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and many other Barcelona players, who were either in the first team or the academy during his time at the club.

For the Inter Miami man, winning a second World Cup will end all debate about who the greatest of all time is.

Advertisement

Advertisement