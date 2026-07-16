Advertisement

I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:19 - 16 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Lionel Messi has declared he is fully prepared for Argentina’s mouth-watering 2026 World Cup final clash against Spain.
Advertisement

The 39-year-old superstar will lead the defending champions into the biggest match of the tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Advertisement

Messi masterminded a comeback against England to send Lionel Scaloni's men into the final with a chance to win a second straight World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Messi acknowledged the quality of the Spanish squad and his familiarity with several of the players.

Advertisement

“Spain are very good, and I know many of the players; a lot of them are at Barça, the team I LOVE and still follow.

"We know it will be a very difficult match, and we are ready."

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

Messi will come up against the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and many other Barcelona players, who were either in the first team or the academy during his time at the club.

For the Inter Miami man, winning a second World Cup will end all debate about who the greatest of all time is.

Advertisement

The Argentine captain has had an outstanding tournament, contributing 12 goals and assists, including a pair of assists against England.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Nigeria international Mikel Obi was right about Lionel Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 33 recap: Messi will always be the GOAT as Yamal clash is set after Argentina’s win over England
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 33 recap: Messi will always be the GOAT as Yamal clash is set after Argentina’s win over England
Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago
Football
16.07.2026
England FA make decision over sacking Thomas Tuchel after defeat to Argentina
Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat
I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
I know many of them from Barca — Messi ready for Spain showdown
2026 FIFA World Cup: Cowardly Lions, It Will Never Come Home
2026 FIFA World Cup
16.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Cowardly Lions, It Will Never Come Home