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Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:21 - 16 July 2026
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England star Jude Bellingham has revealed the details of his clash with Argentina captain Lionel Messi in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal.
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The Real Madrid midfielder was involved in a heated, viral confrontation with Messi during the second half in Atlanta, a moment many critics claimed provoked the veteran playmaker into staging a late comeback win for Argentina.

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England opened the scoring through Anthony Gordon, but late strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez condemned the Three Lions to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat

Bellingham opens up on Messi incident during semifinal defeat

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Speaking after the match, Bellingham entirely dismissed suggestions of any bad blood between himself and the Argentine icon, attributing the exchange to standard on-field intensity.

"There were zero problems with Messi," Bellingham clarified.

"We were talking about a frictional shot; actually, there was nothing bad at all."

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The 23-year-old midfielder acknowledged the massive public reaction to the standoff but maintained that the narrative had been heavily exaggerated by onlookers.

"I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me, there was nothing," Bellingham added.

"For me, it was a privilege to face Leo."

While England's tournament run ended in late heartbreak, Argentina advance to their second consecutive World Cup final to face Spain.

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