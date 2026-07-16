Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat
The Real Madrid midfielder was involved in a heated, viral confrontation with Messi during the second half in Atlanta, a moment many critics claimed provoked the veteran playmaker into staging a late comeback win for Argentina.
England opened the scoring through Anthony Gordon, but late strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez condemned the Three Lions to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat
Bellingham opens up on Messi incident during semifinal defeat
Speaking after the match, Bellingham entirely dismissed suggestions of any bad blood between himself and the Argentine icon, attributing the exchange to standard on-field intensity.
🚨🎙️Messi & Bellingham after the World Cup final:— MC (@CrewsMat10) July 16, 2026
Messi: “That decision should’ve went our way.”
Bellingham: “No, there was no foul.”
Messi: “ He hit me in the head.”
Bellingham: “No foul.”
Messi: “Alright.” 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/thRck1krpL
"There were zero problems with Messi," Bellingham clarified.
🫱🏻🫲🏼 Jude Bellingham: “There were ZERO problems with Messi. We were talking about a frictional shot, actually there was nothing bad at all”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026
“I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me there was nothing”.
“For me was a PRIVILEGE to face Leo”. pic.twitter.com/Pfex4L3zgD
"We were talking about a frictional shot; actually, there was nothing bad at all."
The 23-year-old midfielder acknowledged the massive public reaction to the standoff but maintained that the narrative had been heavily exaggerated by onlookers.
"I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me, there was nothing," Bellingham added.
"For me, it was a privilege to face Leo."
While England's tournament run ended in late heartbreak, Argentina advance to their second consecutive World Cup final to face Spain.