Jude Bellingham opens up on clash with Messi in painful semifinal defeat

🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Jude Bellingham: “There were ZERO problems with Messi. We were talking about a frictional shot, actually there was nothing bad at all”.



“I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me there was nothing”.



“For me was a PRIVILEGE to face Leo”. pic.twitter.com/Pfex4L3zgD