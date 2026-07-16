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England FA make decision over sacking Thomas Tuchel after defeat to Argentina

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:37 - 16 July 2026
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Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago
Tuchel frustrated after England loss || imago
The English FA have reportedly made a decision regarding head coach Thomas Tuchel after the semifinal defeat to Argentina.
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England squandered a place in the showcase final after an aggressive second-half capitulation.

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The Three Lions led through Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute breakthrough, but late strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martínez condemned them to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in Atlanta.

In the immediate aftermath, Tuchel faced severe backlash for his ultra-defensive tactics.

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His decision to make several defensive substitutions backfired completely, allowing Argentina to establish total dominance and pin goalkeeper Jordan Pickford deeper into his own box.

England to stick with Tuchel

Despite the tactical criticism, Metro UK reports that the FA will stick by the German tactician.

Tuchel signed a contract extension in February, keeping him at the helm until the end of Euro 2028, and the governing body remains determined to have him guide the squad into that tournament.

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England must now regroup to face France in Saturday's third-place playoff in Miami.

Tuchel admitted that while the squad dreads the bronze-medal match, they must fulfill their obligations before shifting their focus to the long term. "First of all, the World Cup is not over," Tuchel said.

"There is still a match to play that we are not looking forward to so much, but there is still a match to play."

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