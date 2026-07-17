Celtic suffer transfer blow as Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho leaves for Turkey

Kelechi Iheanacho rejects Celtic contract to complete surprise Bursaspor move

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has turned down a new contract from Scottish champions Celtic to complete a surprise move to newly promoted Turkish side Bursaspor.

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The 29-year-old forward, who played an important role in Celtic's domestic double-winning campaign last season, has been officially unveiled by Bursaspor after choosing to continue his career in Turkey.

The move comes as a major surprise, with many expecting Iheanacho to remain at Celtic following his impressive contributions despite an injury-hit campaign.

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Iheanacho rejects Celtic offer

Celtic were keen to keep the Super Eagles forward after he helped Brendan Rodgers' side win both the Scottish Premiership and domestic cup last season.

However, Iheanacho opted against extending his stay in Glasgow and instead accepted an offer from Bursaspor, who recently earned promotion to Turkey's TFF First League after winning the TFF Second League title.

The Turkish club unveiled the former Manchester City and Leicester City striker in their iconic green-and-white colours after completing the transfer.

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Celtic facing transfer struggles

Iheanacho's departure comes at a difficult time for Celtic, who are already struggling to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Chief executive Michael Nicholson recently admitted the Scottish giants are finding it challenging to compete in the transfer market, citing fierce competition from financially stronger English Championship clubs.

The Hoops have made only one major signing so far this summer, recruiting Colombian striker Camilo Duran from Qarabag.

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