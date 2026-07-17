‘They've got a big tub of juju cream’ - Vardy reveals what Ndidi and Iheanacho do to recover from injury

Former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has shared an amusing anecdote about the unique injury treatment preferred by his Nigerian ex-teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

Iheanacho and Ndidi became integral members of the Foxes squad after joining in 2017, playing a crucial role in the club's historic 2021 FA Cup victory.

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The duo shared a strong bond with Vardy during their time at the King Power Stadium, often engaging in light-hearted banter with their teammates.

Vardy, a Leicester City legend after 13 years with the club, departed last summer for Serie A side Cremonese. Iheanacho and Ndidi have also since moved on from the Foxes.

Vardy speaks on Ndidi and Iheanacho's juju cream

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Speaking on a recent podcast, Vardy recounted how the Super Eagles stars had a peculiar remedy for minor injuries.

Vardy in action for Leicester|courtesy image

He explained that Iheanacho and Ndidi would insist on using a special "juju cream" brought back from Nigeria, refusing any other oils or balms offered by the club's medical staff.

"They used to get injured, just little knocks, then they'd go back to Nigeria for one day literally, come back, and then they've got a nice big tub of juju cream," Vardy said.

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"That was the only thing that the masseuses were allowed to massage on the injured areas. They used to tell us that they used to get it from a Nigerian witch doctor."

While Vardy's story adds a humorous, if slightly controversial, layer to the players' time at the club, the "juju cream" was likely part of a running joke.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi || imago

Ndidi later clarified on social media that the substance was simply local shea butter, known as 'ori' in Nigeria.

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