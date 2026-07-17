Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nigerian-Greek star explains decision to join Miami Heat
Miami Heat president Pat Riley stressed that the Heat were celebrating the arrival of Antetokounmpo as a move that makes them contenders now.
“We’re not here guaranteeing anything,” Riley said.
“But we want to win. This is the team that we have right now, and I’m happy with it.”
Giannis has played all 13 of his NBA seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, leading them to a title that snapped a 50-year drought.
"It was a no brainer, I wanted to be here."— NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2026
Giannis Antetokounmpo on joining the @MiamiHEAT and his respect for "Heat Culture" at his introductory press conference! pic.twitter.com/ZlAcXSWQzg
However, relations soured with Milwaukee management after the team completely missed the playoffs last season, despite the superstar averaging 27.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.
"Obviously, I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my career, but one of my goals is to win another championship," Antetokounmpo stated.
"I feel like this is the best route for me to do that. I thrive under pressure.
"To get to my next level, I’ve got to get out of my comfort zone, and I feel like Miami was the place for me to be."
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