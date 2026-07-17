Advertisement

‘I thought this was our time to win’ - Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:22 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak
England and Barcelona star Anthony Gordon has shared an emotional message with fans, expressing his profound disappointment after the Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup semi-finals by Argentina.
Advertisement

Gordon had seemingly put England on course for their first final since 1966, scoring the opening goal in the 55th minute in Atlanta. 

Advertisement

However, a late surge from Argentina saw them score twice through Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina’s second-half performance turned the game on its head and ended England's campaign in a dramatic 2-1 defeat.

Gordon breaks silence on defeat

Advertisement

Following the loss, the winger, who was substituted by manager Thomas Tuchel after his goal, took to Instagram to convey his feelings. 

"Truly devastated," Gordon wrote. "I genuinely thought this was our time to win after waiting so many years but it wasn't to be and it's going to hurt for a while."

The 25-year-old, formerly of Newcastle United, had a standout tournament, contributing one goal and three assists in six matches. He reflected on the team's bond and the significance of the moment.

Anthony Gordon || imago
Anthony Gordon || imago

"I've never wanted to win so badly, not just for the trophy but for everything we built as a group and what it would have meant for England," he continued. 

Advertisement

"I've loved every minute of representing this country at a World Cup and creating memories that will live on for a long time."

Gordon also extended his gratitude to the supporters who followed the team's journey in North America and from home.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey out here in the US and back home, it was so good to see the togetherness and celebrations," he added. "We will have our day."

Advertisement

Before his summer break and returning to Barcelona for pre-season, Gordon and his teammates face one last challenge. 

England will play France in the third-place play-off, a match that will test the squad's resolve after their painful semi-final exit.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United keeper Andre Onana ditches gloves, turns playmaker in viral street football
Football
17.07.2026
Man United keeper Andre Onana ditches gloves, turns playmaker in viral street football
Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
‘I thought this was our time to win’ - Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak
Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
No one in football history can stop him - Ex-England star says do not complain after Messi’s masterclass
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nigerian-Greek star explains decision to join Miami Heat
Basketball
17.07.2026
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nigerian-Greek star explains decision to join Miami Heat
Ex-Super Eagles star criticises NFF
Super Eagles
17.07.2026
‘Some people are making sure the structure fails’ - Ex-Super Eagles star criticises NFF
“It doesn't matter where you start. It matters where you finish”: Kamaru Usman ahead of his showdown with Dricus du Plessis
Football
17.07.2026
“It doesn't matter where you start. It matters where you finish”: Kamaru Usman ahead of his showdown with Dricus du Plessis