‘I thought this was our time to win’ - Gordon devastated by England's World Cup heartbreak

England and Barcelona star Anthony Gordon has shared an emotional message with fans, expressing his profound disappointment after the Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup semi-finals by Argentina.

Gordon had seemingly put England on course for their first final since 1966, scoring the opening goal in the 55th minute in Atlanta.

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However, a late surge from Argentina saw them score twice through Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina’s second-half performance turned the game on its head and ended England's campaign in a dramatic 2-1 defeat.

Gordon breaks silence on defeat

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Following the loss, the winger, who was substituted by manager Thomas Tuchel after his goal, took to Instagram to convey his feelings.

"Truly devastated," Gordon wrote. "I genuinely thought this was our time to win after waiting so many years but it wasn't to be and it's going to hurt for a while."

The 25-year-old, formerly of Newcastle United, had a standout tournament, contributing one goal and three assists in six matches. He reflected on the team's bond and the significance of the moment.

Anthony Gordon || imago

"I've never wanted to win so badly, not just for the trophy but for everything we built as a group and what it would have meant for England," he continued.

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"I've loved every minute of representing this country at a World Cup and creating memories that will live on for a long time."

Gordon also extended his gratitude to the supporters who followed the team's journey in North America and from home.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey out here in the US and back home, it was so good to see the togetherness and celebrations," he added. "We will have our day."

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Before his summer break and returning to Barcelona for pre-season, Gordon and his teammates face one last challenge.