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‘We didn't give them the chance’ - Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:48 - 16 July 2026
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Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago
Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Lionel Messi has revealed the immense pressure Argentina faced in their World Cup semi-final against England, admitting a loss would have triggered an "unfair" backlash despite their status as reigning champions.
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An inspired performance by Lionel Messi fuelled Argentina's late second-half rally as they overcame a one-goal deficit.

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With a dramatic late comeback in Atlanta, the defending champions clinched a 2-1 victory over Thomas Tuchel's team, securing their spot in Sunday's final against Spain.

This heartbreaking semi-final defeat shattered the Three Lions' aspirations of reaching their first final since 1966.

Messi explains the pressure behind Argentina’s win

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Messi praised his team's character as they came from behind to secure a victory and a place in their second consecutive final.

Speaking after the match, Messi emphasised that the clash with England was no ordinary game, highlighting the raw emotion felt during the national anthem and the collective desire for victory shared by the players and the nation.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago
Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

The Argentine talisman acknowledged that even with their recent triumphs, a defeat would have invited harsh criticism. 

"It was a special match against England; we couldn't lose," Messi told TyC Sports. "While this group doesn't owe anything to anyone, you know how Argentinians are—we always demand more. 

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“I think if we had lost today, people would have come out and said something stupid, and we didn't give them the chance."

"We knew we were better than them on the pitch, but so much is at stake in a match of this magnitude," he continued. 

"History plays a part in these games, but it's still special because of everything it represents, and we had to win."

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