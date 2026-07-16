‘No one wants to play this match’ - Tuchel slams third-place match after Argentina defeat

England manager Thomas Tuchel has heavily criticised the World Cup third-place play-off, insisting that neither his team nor their French opponents have any desire to compete in the fixture.

The Three Lions' hopes of reaching their first final since 1966 were dashed by a heartbreaking semi-final loss to Argentina, leaving them with a match in Miami that Tuchel deems an unwanted obligation.

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Driven by an inspired performance from Lionel Messi, Argentina rallied from a one-goal deficit late in the second half.

The reigning champions executed a dramatic late comeback in Atlanta to secure a 2-1 triumph over Thomas Tuchel's side, booking their spot in Sunday's final against Spain.

Tuchel not interested in the third-place match

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Following England's defeat on Wednesday, Tuchel did not hold back his frustration about having to play one more game.

The German coach argued that the emotional and physical toll of a World Cup semi-final makes it nearly impossible for players to find motivation for a consolation match.

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

"None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match," Tuchel stated in a press conference.

"They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but that’s how it is. We have one less day of recovery than France, but we will do it with professionalism."

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Despite the disappointment of exiting the tournament, Tuchel defended his team's performance, framing their semi-final appearance as a significant accomplishment.

He pointed out that many other top footballing nations were knocked out long before England reached the final four in North America.

"We'll have to wait four years before participating in another World Cup," Tuchel reminded reporters. "Reaching the semi-finals is already an achievement in itself, of course.

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