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Heartbreak and a Kiss: Noni Madueke comforted by girlfriend Nadia Windt after World Cup semifinal snub

David Ben
David Ben 14:25 - 16 July 2026
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Noni Madueke comforted by girlfriend Nadia Windt after World Cup semifinal snub
Image Credits: World Cup 2026 News Pool (WCNP) via Daily Mail, TikTok/Dalia Windt
The Arsenal winger endured one of the toughest weeks of his career after being dropped for England’s World Cup semifinal against Argentina, but found comfort in the arms of his beautiful WAG after the final whistle.
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Noni Madueke’s 2026 FIFA World Cup ended not with one final opportunity to rescue England, but with a heartfelt kiss from girlfriend Nadia Windt.

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The Arsenal winger was left watching from the bench throughout England’s dramatic 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina after Thomas Tuchel opted against bringing him into the contest despite his side chasing the game in the closing stages.

Madueke in action for England || imago
Madueke in action for England || imago

It capped a frustrating end to Madueke’s tournament.

Having started England’s quarterfinal victory over Norway, the 24-year-old was substituted at half-time before finding himself left out of Tuchel’s plans entirely for the semifinal against the defending champions.

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A painful night for Madueke

Madueke was dropped by Thomas Tuchel for the semifinal against Argentina | IMAGO

England looked on course for a place in the World Cup final after Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead in the 54th minute.

But Argentina responded through Enzo Fernández before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home the winner in stoppage time to send Lionel Scaloni’s side into another World Cup final.

As England’s players processed the heartbreaking defeat, television cameras captured an emotional moment involving Madueke away from the pitch.

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Noni Madueke comforted by his girlfriend Nadia Windt after the match at the Atlanta Stadium | Image Credit: World Cup 2026 News Pool (WCNP) via Daily Mail

Standing in the family section, Nadia Windt embraced the England international before planting a comforting kiss on him as he reflected on a difficult evening.

Madueke cut a sad figure before locking lips with his girlfriend Nadia | Image Credit: World Cup 2026 News Pool (WCNP) via Daily Mail

First public appearance together

The moment also marked the first time Madueke and Windt have been seen together publicly.

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England international Noni Madueke | IMAGO

Although the pair have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, the World Cup semifinal produced an intimate glimpse into their private lives as Windt stood by the Chelsea forward during one of the lowest moments of his career.

Noni Madueke's girlfriend Dalia Windt | TikTok

Details of their relationship only came to light this summer. It is understood the pair have been discreetly dating prior to this summer's tournament after eagle-eyed fans spotted her on the wallpaper of Madueke's phone in a viral clip.

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Noni Madueke's girlfriend Dalia Windt | TikTok
Noni Madueke's girlfriend Dalia Windt | TikTok

Nadia is currently active on TikTok where she shares snaps of her lifestyle and fashion choices to her 6,000+ followers. She also attended the World Cup semifinal against Norway, sporting a glamorous two-piece.

What next?

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Despite the painful ending, Madueke remains one of England’s brightest young attacking talents and is expected to remain an important part of Tuchel’s plans heading into the next international cycle.

For now, however, the disappointment of missing out on a World Cup final will take time to fade.

Thankfully for the Arsenal winger and Premier League winner, he did not have to face that disappointment alone.

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