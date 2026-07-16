‘One of the worst-managed games in World Cup history’ - Oliseh slams Tuchel’s tactics

Former Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh has heavily criticised England manager Thomas Tuchel, blaming his "amateurish" game management for the team.

The Three Lions of England suffered a stunning 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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England appeared set for their first World Cup final since their 1966 triumph after taking a second-half lead in Atlanta.

However, a late comeback saw Argentina score twice in the final minutes to secure their place in the final against Spain.

Oliseh blasts Tuchel

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Reacting to the collapse, Oliseh took to social media to voice his disapproval of Tuchel's approach.

Sunday Oliseh, former Super Eagles head coach || imago

"One of the worst-managed games in World Cup history," the former Super Eagles captain wrote on X.

"Leading 1-0 with over 25 minutes left, and you park the entire bus inside your own box? Pulling the lone striker deep invited relentless pressure. When you stop playing and only defend, a 2-1 heartbreak is inevitable."

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He later added, "Defending a 1-0 lead at the semifinals is logical. But it is amateurish and shockingly naive to not have the possibility to play out when you eventually have possession."

Following the goal, Tuchel opted for a defensive strategy, shifting to a deep 5-4-1 formation and bringing on defenders Ezri Konsa and Dan Burn for more attack-minded players. The tactical shift backfired, allowing Argentina to seize control of the match.

England manager Thomas Tuchel || imago

The defeat ends England's campaign for the title, sending them to a third-place playoff against France.

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