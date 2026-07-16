I want to play for Nigeria again - Bayer Leverkusen star sets new target for new season

Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has voiced his determination to fight his way back into Nigeria's national team after a difficult, injury-marred season hampered his progress for both club and country.

The 27-year-old faced a tough 2025/2026 campaign, with a string of muscle, knee, and foot injuries sidelining him for 29 matches across all competitions.

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These fitness issues limited the former Southampton player to just 17 league appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Despite the frequent interruptions, Tella managed to contribute one goal and six assists in the league, showcasing his quality when available.

Tella wants Super Eagles return

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Now, with the 2026/2027 season approaching, he is focused on regaining full fitness and earning a recall to Eric Chelle's Super Eagles squad.

Speaking to Rp-Online during Bayer Leverkusen's preseason preparations, Tella embraced the challenge of competing for a spot in the team's attack.

"We have several wingers in our squad, but this competition for the few available spots is exactly what I need so I can get the best out of myself," he said.

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The versatile attacker also commented on his ability to play in various positions, seeing it as a key advantage in his quest for more game time.

"There are times when I'd prefer to be tied to one position. But this way, my chances of playing are automatically greater," Tella explained. "My goal, of course, is to accumulate as many minutes as possible.”

Nathan Tella, Bayer Leverkusen star . (Photo Credit: Leverkusen/X)

Tella was candid about his international ambitions, expressing his disappointment over missing out on representing Nigeria, a situation compounded by the team's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

"I want to get back into the national team," the Leverkusen star stated firmly. "Of course, it was very frustrating that Nigeria didn't make the World Cup and I missed many qualifying matches.

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“But now a new season and a new attempt are beginning – to play for Nigeria again, that's my dream.”